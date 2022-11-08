Menu
Wipro picks Telstra’s Christopher Smith to lead A/NZ

Wipro picks Telstra’s Christopher Smith to lead A/NZ

Replaces Sarah Adam-Gedge.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Christopher Smith (Wipro)

Christopher Smith (Wipro)

Credit: Christopher Smith

India-founded IT consulting powerhouse Wipro has appointed Christopher Smith as managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

Smith joins Wipro from Telstra, where he was the group owner of Telstra Purple, the telecommunications company’s managed services arm.

Smith previously spent seven years at the telco, where he most recently served as executive director of global services. Additionally, he also worked for three years as its managed network services practice lead. 

“The combination of Wipro's purpose, based on deep social impact and strategy to be a global leader in technology with local capabilities, is the perfect foundation to build and grow our business locally. Bringing world-class capabilities to clients in our region is what excites me and it is a privilege to lead Wipro in Australia and New Zealand,” Smith said. 

Smith replaces Sarah Adam-Gedge, who left the consultancy last month after joining as MD in April 2021.  

Anis Chenchah, Wipro CEO of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said Smith’s appointment came during an “exciting phase of transformation in the [region’s] growth journey”.  

“[Smith] will focus on Wipro's ambition to help our clients, people and communities in A/NZ realise their boldest ambitions in an inclusive and purpose-driven way,” Chenchah said. “I am confident that his global experience, deep local market knowledge, impressive track record in hyper-growth and client relationships will position Wipro strongly.” 

The appointment comes just months after Wipro launched a sovereign cyber security offering in August aimed at the Australian government and critical infrastructure industries.

Called Wipro Shelde Australia, the new consulting arm aims to help navigate the cyber threat landscape. The unit came about following the acquisition of Ampion in 2021; in integrating its two businesses – Shelde and Revolution IT – into Wipro, it gained access to specialist Australian cyber security, DevOps and engineering capabilities. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags wipro

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 