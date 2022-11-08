Ex-VMware security leader joins Rapid7 as APJ VP

Tasked with spearheading Rapid7’s continued expansion in the region.

Rob Dooley (Rapid7) Credit: Rapid7

Rapid7 has tapped former VMware senior director Rob Dooley to join the cyber security specialist as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Dooley joins Rapid7 from VMware, where he led the security business unit across APJ.

Previously Dooley held senior leadership positions at Carbon Black, Accenture, IBM, BT Global Services, Alphawest, and Macquarie Telecom Group.

He is tasked with spearheading Rapid7’s continued expansion in the region. Earlier this year, Rapid7 landed in New Zealand with its first two local hires.

“I am looking forward to helping our customers navigate the complexities and strategically implement best-in-class solutions to stay ahead of attackers,” Dooley said.



Rapid7 also recently told ARN it is bolstering its managed security service provider (MSSP) approach for its partner base within Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ),

“APJ presents a significant growth opportunity for Rapid7, where we continue to invest in our people, the channel, and new product development to deliver sustainable customer outcomes,” said Andre Cuenin, chief revenue officer at Rapid7.

“Rob has a proven track record in scaling high-performing teams and will be instrumental in enhancing Rapid7’s position and presence in the APJ region.”