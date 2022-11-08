Menu
Ex-VMware security leader joins Rapid7 as APJ VP

Ex-VMware security leader joins Rapid7 as APJ VP

Tasked with spearheading Rapid7’s continued expansion in the region.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Rob Dooley (Rapid7)

Rob Dooley (Rapid7)

Credit: Rapid7

Rapid7 has tapped former VMware senior director Rob Dooley to join the cyber security specialist as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Dooley joins Rapid7 from VMware, where he led the security business unit across APJ.

Previously Dooley held senior leadership positions at Carbon Black, Accenture, IBM, BT Global Services, Alphawest, and Macquarie Telecom Group. 

He is tasked with spearheading Rapid7’s continued expansion in the region. Earlier this year, Rapid7 landed in New Zealand with its first two local hires. 

“I am looking forward to helping our customers navigate the complexities and strategically implement best-in-class solutions to stay ahead of attackers,” Dooley said. 

Rapid7 also recently told ARN it is bolstering its managed security service provider (MSSP) approach for its partner base within Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), 

“APJ presents a significant growth opportunity for Rapid7, where we continue to invest in our people, the channel, and new product development to deliver sustainable customer outcomes,” said Andre Cuenin, chief revenue officer at Rapid7. 

“Rob has a proven track record in scaling high-performing teams and will be instrumental in enhancing Rapid7’s position and presence in the APJ region.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 