MBIE tips its hat to SaaS for major registries rebuild

Data sovereignty compliance is a must and bespoke development is not required.

Credit: IDG

The Ministry of Business Immigration and Employment has joined the Department of Internal Affairs embarking on a major rebuild of its registries.

MBIE's business registries team are taking their the first steps towards modernisation to deliver a system which supported the future needs of the business, the associated regulatory environment, and a high-quality customer experience.

The ministry has gone to market seeking responses from organisations that have successfully implemented a registry system or similar and can demonstrate a positive track record.

The tender said related to the identification and possible purchase of a platform that would allow the ministry to establish a configurable, “end to end”, horizontally connected business registries system housed on a single IT platform.

MBIE is also being clear about what it does not want.

"We do not want to consider bespoke application development or solutions which are not capable of being hosted in New Zealand due to data sovereignty requirements," it said in a tender that opened today.

The tender comes three months after Internal Affairs announced it would rebuild its civil registries in Microsoft's local cloud region. Australian IT, business management and consulting group DWS – part of HCL – was chosen to work on the new platform.

MBIE said it wanted to hear from organisations that had an existing registry product or solution that could be consumed as a service and who can demonstrate a successful implementation.



"MBIE requires a registry product or solution which meets our business requirements and aligns with our technology architecture principles and framework," it said.

"We are also keen to understand approximate cost to implement your solution and to understand your proposed licensing model, particularly how this might scale for API and automation."

The business registries team is currently responsible for managing more than twenty different registers, with more scheduled for implementation in coming years. The systems were frequently used by businesses and other organisations across New Zealand.

The most commonly used services were the registration and deregistration of companies, filing of annual returns and New Zealand Business Number registration.

"Research has found that a lack of consistent service and coordination across government agencies are key pain points for business customers," the tender said.

"There appears to be a strong demand for digital integration of mandatory requirements, as this would help deliver significant savings in time and effort for business customers in their engagement with government."

Currently, each register is stored on several different generation and/or technology platforms, which have increasing technical debt and are facing increasing maintenance challenges.

"One of the existing drivers for continuing to maintain smaller platforms (such as friendly societies, credit union and building society hosted on Biznet) is the prohibitive cost of onboarding or migrating to the larger platforms," MBIE said.

Research had concluded that reducing the complexity of, and increasing integration within, the business registries would offer tangible benefits to customers, by reducing the amount of time and effort needed to meet their statutory obligations.

A supplier briefing is scheduled for this coming Wednesday, 9 November.