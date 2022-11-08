Forcepoint A/NZ restructure sees Keith Buckley take over leadership

Former InfoTrust CEO takes over from Vanessa Kyte.

Keith Buckley (Forcepoint) Credit: Forcepoint

Cyber security vendor Forcepoint has changed its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) leadership, tapping InfoTrust CEO Keith Buckley to take charge as regional vice president.

Buckley takes over Forcepoint A/NZ’s leadership from Vanessa Kyte, the vendor’s former regional director who has departed following a restructure, ARN understands.

In his new role, Buckley will be responsible for managing the sales function, channel relationship and overall business strategy for both countries and will report to Bjorn Engelhardt, vice president of Forcepoint Asia Pacific.

A seasoned cyber security leader, Buckley most recently spent the last 18 months as CEO of cyber security partner InfoTrust.

He has also worked in sales and business leadership roles at McAfee, Symantec and Riverbed.

“I’m truly excited to be joining Forcepoint at such a pivotal time and look forward to leading the A/NZ team and business into 2023,” Buckley said. “The speed of innovation and security capabilities of the Forcepoint portfolio, including the development and launch of Forcepoint ONE is very impressive, as is the technology roadmap.

“Working together with the experienced A/NZ team, I look forward to supporting and assisting customers through what continues to be a very challenging time.”

Buckley’s predecessor Kyte had held the role of Forcepoint regional director A/NZ since April 2021 when she replaced Klasie Holtzhausen, now Veeam’s director of channel sales A/NZ.