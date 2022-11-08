Menu
Datacom on-boards former LANtech CEO Hayden McKee

Datacom is executing on its plans for regional growth.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Hayden Mckee (Datacom)

Credit: Supplied

LANtech’s former CEO Hayden Mckee has joined Datacom as associate director growth enablement in the service provider's growth practices team.

Supporting regional growth in Hawke’s Bay and surrounding areas will be a priority for Mckee, in keeping with Datacom’s commitment to growing digital capability and opportunities in the regions.

Director of growth practices Suzanne Miller said Mckee’s experience and passion for using technology to achieve positive outcomes was a good fit with Datacom’s goal of making a meaningful difference in people’s lives and enabling the success of its customers and communities.

“We want to help our customers and communities to thrive and to use technology to connect people and to solve their greatest challenges," Miller said. 

"A large part of that commitment is to realise this purpose in the regions and Hayden’s experience in delivering IT services across the country will be a great foundation as we look to grow.”

Before taking on the CEO role with LANtech early last year, Mckee was regional sales and operations manager for Spark and spent ten years with Revera in business development and sales.

Mckee departed 120-strong Lantech last month. with staff located across Wellington, Palmerston North, Hawke’s Bay, Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland offices, the company offered key specialisations including end-to-end IT managed services, security and digital workplace. 

Mckee said Datacom was an industry-leading, innovative and growing company and its regional goals were something he was excited to help achieve.

“I’m excited that Datacom is passionate about investing in the regions and helping to develop long standing relationships with customers and enable future generations to move into technology,” he said.

In Hawke's Bay, Mckee will be joining client director Kahl Olsen, lead consultant Anthony Gouder, team leader Aiden Bickers and engineer Lisa Skilton.

Reseller News has asked LANtech for an update on Mckee's replacement.


Tags it servicesDatacomMSPslantech

Show Comments
 