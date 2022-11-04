Auckland Uni opens Vodafone-backed 5G tech hub

The hub is backed by ‘significant’ financial and technological investment from Vodafone in partnership with Nokia.

Tony Baird (Vodafone) Credit: Supplied

The University of Auckland Business School has launched a 5G-powered technology hub, Te Ahi Hangarau, backed by ‘significant’ financial and technological investment from Vodafone in partnership with Nokia.

Te Ahi Hangarau offers students across the University the use of virtual experiences, 3D-printing technology and the internet of things (IoT).

"By engaging with these emerging technologies now, our students can develop the skills they need to succeed in the future," The University's Business School dean Susan Watson said.

"We are immensely proud to be the first business school in Aotearoa offering our students access to 5G and all the benefits that come with it."

Te Ahi Hangarau – the Māori name gifted to the tech hub – symbolises the vision for the hub. Ahi means fire, and hangarau translates to technology.

“This name encapsulates our goal of empowering our students through technology and helping them to ignite their potential as future change makers,” Watson added.

The hub aims to spark innovation by enabling students to utilise emerging technologies, with its launch marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with a pair of voice-activated, 5G-connected robot scissors.

Vodafone CTO Tony Baird spoke at the launch about his experience travelling to the UK after he finished his degree at the University of Auckland. There, he worked with the first iterations of the technology we now know as 5G and IoT.

The CTO of the company soon to be rebranded to One New Zealand said users of Te Ahi Hangarau should build innovation at home in Aotearoa, so instead of having to head to the UK to experience the best in tech, future generations of changemakers can create impact from their own backyard.

Te Ahi Hangarau will be open to public visits when semester one starts in 2023.