DIA kicks off telecommunications and managed security service procurement review

Existing panel suppliers as well as the wider market will be engaged.

Jane Kennedy (Department of Internal Affairs) Credit: Supplied

The Digital Public Service branch of the Department of Internal Affairs is launching a strategic review of government telecommunications and managed security services procurement.

The review, which was signalled in May, aims to inform the longer-term strategic direction of the all-of-government telecommunication as a service (TaaS) procurement panel and its associated service catalogue.

Agencies, service providers, thought leaders and experts will be engaged to identify the value and performance of the telecommunications and security services in scope in DIA's current agreements. The review will also probe the risks and issues impacting TaaS and any potential immediate opportunities.

In order to define "what's next" for telecommunications and security, technical and architectural advances will be considered as will New Zealand market changes, government digital strategies as well as the needs of agencies.

“This is a unique opportunity to be a part of shaping the future of TaaS and to ensure that the right foundations are in place to provide a model that is fit for purpose, collaborative, incentivises innovation," said Jane Kennedy, general manager all-of-government services delivery.



As part of the review, DIA will interview service providers, a representative selection of agencies, independent experts and access research from research entities, a notice announcing the programme said.

Existing TaaS suppliers would be contacted, however, to ensure the review includes a representative selection of the wider market, DIA was also keen to identify other suitable service providers who were willing to participate.

This would enable better understanding the perspectives on the current TaaS model and help shape its future.

Participants will be required to attend an interview with independent consulting firm CoDigital to provide feedback. Interviews were expected to take no longer than an hour and would be held via Microsoft Teams or, alternatively, in person if Wellington based.

Agency and service provider engagement will kick off in early November with the review expected to wrap up by March 2023. Recommendations will be reviewed and finalised by end of the current financial year, 30 June 2023.

The TaaS common capability was established through an open procurement in 2015 with additional services and suppliers added to the panel in 2017. The contracts are due to expire in 2026.

Through the panel, 22 suppliers deliver most telecommunications and managed security needs, including WAN, LAN, Wi-Fi, voice, unified communications, managed security services and contact centre services, to around 300 government organisations.



