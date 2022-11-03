9 Spokes opts to delist from ASX to save cash and reduce compliance costs

An alternative share trading arrangement is being put in place.

Adrian Grant (CEO, 9 Spokes) Credit: 9 Spokes

Auckland-based 9 Spokes International has completed the strategic review it announced in July and decided to delist from the ASX.

The company, which develops a business tracking and insights tool that helps SMBs use data to improve performance, released a summary of findings from the review saying the company could save almost NZ$1 million from delisting.

The review found the company was taking appropriate steps to achieve financial sustainability, removing operational costs of around $2.5 million a year.

Reduced compliance and disclosure requirements resulting from delisting would support retaining and potentially gaining new customers as well as making access to capital easier, 9 Spokes told investors.

"The company’s current share register makes raising pro rata capital from existing shareholders unfeasible," it said. "The company should therefore consider seeking voluntary delisting from the ASX."



To many prospective customers, ASX disclosure requirements were a disincentive to engaging with the company, 9Spokes said. These "had the effect of limiting revenue streams and potential alternative sources of funding."

Management time would also be better spent on pursuing value-enhancing activities.

A formal application to seek removal from the official list of ASX was submitted today, 9 Spokes said and the ASX had conditionally agreed to the plan.

As part of the board’s assessment of the proposed delisting, it also considered ways in which it could potentially provide more liquidity to shareholders.

Accordingly, 9 Spokes had engaged share trading platform provider PrimaryMarkets to allow shareholders to trade their shares, subject to PrimaryMarkets’ terms and conditions and the applicable rules, to be established after delisting.

In 2020, 9 Spokes was suspended from trading due to concerns about whether it remained a going concern. It was soon reinstated and also won a new deal with Visa USA.

The year before, the company was recognised as a Microsoft co-sell after winning a major contract at Bank of America.