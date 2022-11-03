Datacom expands its VMware Sovereign Cloud provider status across A/NZ

Darren Hopper (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom has added a VMware Sovereign Cloud provider designation for Australia to its New Zealand badge, becoming the first such provider across A/NZ.

Datacom was granted the designation in New Zealand last November. With Datacom Australia now similarly recognised, the whole company can claim it provides an environment that protected data and digital assets within the sovereign boundaries of the two countries.

Datacom cloud associate director Darren Hopper said receiving this designation demonstrated the focus and priority Datacom applied to data and to its security.

“Beyond managing and securing data, our focus extends to our continued commitment of providing our customers with the best support, and building organisational resilience, which now has the added assurance that Sovereign Cloud designation provides,” Hopper said.

By working with VMware Sovereign Cloud providers, customers could gain the benefits of data residency as well as additional control, legal oversight, and jurisdictional visibility, Datacom said. That was important for regulatory and in-country data security purposes.

Data sovereignty was critical because any data collected, held, or processed – including sensitive personal health, identity, and financial data – was subject to different privacy and security protections according to where the datacentres housing the data were physically located.

Datacom said having experienced teams on the ground in both Australia and New Zealand meant it was in a unique position to advise companies and help them protect their data under local law.

This was reinforced by strong partnerships with hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services, which enable the design and implementation of hybrid data strategies offering the combined benefits of hyperscale and local sovereign cloud solutions, including Datacom’s own CloudX platform.

"With customers facing increased security threats, changing regulations and geopolitical uncertainty, VMware Sovereign Cloud providers deliver data sovereignty, better security and compliance, and jurisdictional control," said Mike Reddie, senior director cloud at VMware Australia and New Zealand.

"This means Datacom can now help more customers reduce the risk of unlocking the value of their data.”