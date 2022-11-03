ISANZ awards laud contributions to NZ's cyber defence

Andy Prow has been inducted into the ISANZ' Hall off Fame. Credit: Supplied

Innovative security initiatives, specialist firms and cybersecurity professionals were honoured last night at the Information Security Awards of NZ.



Awards were presented in six categories plus a Hall of Fame award recognising one person’s enduring contribution in the eighth year of the awards programme.

ISANZ chair Kendra Ross said as a connected and thriving digital nation New Zealand was confronting an unrelenting number of cybersecurity threats and incidents, including expensive data breaches, disruptive ransomware attacks and costly phishing scams.

"The current threat landscape is incredibly diverse, with digital attack surfaces having increased as remote and hybrid work takes precedence," Ross said. "Thankfully, we're lucky to have the very best in cybersecurity talent to protect and defend against those who would exploit and do us harm online."

The winners in the 2022 iSANZ Awards are:

Best security project or awareness initiative – Education Arcade for its NFT scam simulator.

Designed for those at risk of falling prey to non fungible token scams, Education Arcade's online, interactive simulator teaches people how to spot and avoid deceptive or malicious NFTs. The judges commented on its accessible, quirky, interesting and interactive nature; also noting that returns to the learners will be immeasurable.

Best security product or service – National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) for Malware Free Networks.

Launched last November, NCSC's Malware Free Networks is helping defend against an evolving range of cyber threats and has increased the cybersecurity resilience of many New Zealand organisations. The judges commented on the strength of the initiative's design and implementation, and its ability to improve security across the country while also protecting the privacy of users.

Best security team – Spark’s cyber defence tribe.

With more than 100 IT and cyber security experts, the cyber defence tribe protects Spark’s network infrastructure. The judges commented on the team's commitment to measuring its programme, and strong focus on diversity, training and career development pathways.

Best start-up or new business – Mindshift.

The judges commented on Mindshift’s consistently high quality cyber security awareness campaigns and training, saying the range of service providers who use their services to lift cyber security skills showed confidence in MindShift to understand their audience and make the right impact.

Best senior security practitioner – Nyuk Loong Kiw - chapter area lead at Spark cyber defence tribe.

The judges were impressed with Kiw’s passion for helping create a strong cybersecurity community, evidenced by his commitment to mentoring others and going beyond his day job to speak at conferences. They also noted his people leadership and successful delivery of good client outcomes.

Up-and-coming cybersecurity star – Amina Aggarwal from Spark.

The judges commented on Amina’s demonstrated drive to succeed, passion for cyber, focus on self-development and making a real contribution to help others into and through the cybersecurity industry.

Hall of Fame award – Andy Prow was named the iSANZ Hall of Famer for 2022.

The founder of information security firms Aura Information Security (now part of Kordia) and RedShield, Prow was a strong and long-time supporter of New Zealand's infosec community. He works on the NZ Internet Task Force board and is well-known as a cybersecurity thought leader. He was also active globally, being a partner for a Silicon Valley VC investing in NZ tech startups and as a lead advisor for one of the UK’s largest cyber-insurance brokers.