Company-X drives NZ transport sector’s new focus on personal development

The launch of the Asset Management Competency Framework (AMCF) marks a partnership between Company-X and Te Ringa Maimoa Transport Excellence Partnership.

Jeremy Hughes and David Hallett (Company-X)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand’s transport sector has embarked on a unique journey of personal development with the help of Hamilton software specialist Company-X.

The launch of the Asset Management Competency Framework (AMCF) marks a partnership between Company-X and Te Ringa Maimoa Transport Excellence Partnership, formerly the Road Efficiency Group (REG), to build a survey and report portal to help transport sector professionals begin a unique personal development journey.

Te Ringa Maimoa is a collaborative initiative between Waka Kotahi, Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and the Road Controlling Authorities (RCAs) of New Zealand.

The AMCF allows the transport sector to ensure it has the right teams of appropriately skilled and experienced people to plan for and deliver great service under extraordinary pressures, particularly under the transport sector’s public mandate to manage activities and assets appropriately.

An objective scorecard was needed that could be applied to teams working in diverse organisations across the sector, from city and district councils to Waka Kotahi and contractors.

The AMCF measures capability, allows visibility over skills, and aligns with the ISO 55000 asset management standard.

Waikato Regional Asset Technical Accord (RATA) manager Shaun Lion-Cachet was one of the first to engage with the AMCF survey.

“The benchmarking and identification of that gap was hugely important for me. What does the benchmark say? What about others in the same or similar role to me? That immediately tells me if I need to improve in one area, if I am doing okay in another, and if I am ahead of the pack,” he said.

Lion-Cachet plans to use the results to drive self-improvement both for himself and his peers.

Company-X has recently been involved with a number of local and international tech initiatives, including a UX upgrade for Hamilton City Council and the development of a gamified beef scribing app for the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC).


