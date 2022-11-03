Menu
Council-owned software company prepped for wider role

A wider base of regional council shareholders appears likely in 2023.

Rob O'Neill
Credit: Supplied

Regional Software Holdings (RSHL), the council company behind a shared regional information system, is poised to become a full shared services organisation.

RSHL was established in 2012 to deliver the Integrated Regional Information System (IRIS), developed by Datacom and used by seven of New Zealand's 11 regional councils. It is now also charged with delivering a replacement for IRIS, dubbed IRIS NextGen.

However, the company has a lot more work on its plate, including the delivery of a shared environmental data platform and a financial management platform among other roles, according to its draft statement of intent for 2022 to 2025.

Under a new – but yet to be fully defined – wider shareholding structure, RSHL will also incorporate a regional sector office and adopt the new title of Regional Sector Shared Services Organisation (RSSSO).

The transition to the restructured entity was planned from the beginning of July 2022 but the possibility of delays due to statutory or legal processes was acknowledged.

RSSSO was also expected to include two trustee companies, one with the six current shareholders of IRIS and another with an as yet undetermined number of shareholders participating in the IRIS NextGen build, which will be based on Datacom's Datascape local government platform.

"Through the discovery phase a greater level of understanding of the regional sector requirements was gained by Datacom," a note in Northland Regional Council minutes from July said. 

"This resulted in a revised price for the entire programme being provided of $33.8 million, assuming all eleven council’s sign the MOU to implement the IRIS Next Generation product."

RSHL defines IRIS as a core application supporting the people, places, business objects and workflow process for core council regulatory functions. 

"It integrates with, but does not duplicate, other core councils’ line of business applications and tools including GIS, EDRMS and financials."

RSSSO's mission is to deliver consistent and good practice regional sector processes and functions, value through economies of scale, greater influence for the regional sector (Te Uru Kahika) with central government and increased sector cohesion and collaboration as well as reduced risk.

IRIS is used by Waikato, Northland, Taranaki, Environment Southland, Horizons and West Coast regional councils as RSHL shareholders as well as by Hawke's Bay, which is not a current shareholder.


