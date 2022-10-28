TradeWindow partners with FoodChain ID to push into US and Europe

AJ Smith (TradeWindow) Credit: TradeWindow

NZX-listed tradetech systems developer TradeWindow is partnering with US giant FoodChain ID to push into the US and European markets.

FoodChain ID is a provider of technology-enabled food safety, quality and sustainability solutions for the food and agricultural industries.

The agreement is for TradeWindow’s Assure+ solution (previously known as Rfider), an FDA award winning supply chain traceability platform which will be offered to FoodChain ID clients as an integrated solution.

In combination with FoodChain ID’s platforms, it will enable more compliance, safety and transparency in food supply chains.

TradeWindow also announced it had made its first fulltime permanent staff appointment in the US after consolidated the local tradetech sector.



TradeWindow CEO AJ Smith said the partnership was an opportunity for Assure+ to complement the digital solutions, and technology-enabled food safety and verification services FoodChain ID already offered to its 30,000 customers worldwide.

FoodChain ID has offices in 14 countries, so the agreement amplified TradeWindow's progress over and above new wine, honey and coffee customers gained in Australia, South America, UK and the U.S. since buying Rfider in mid-July, Smith said.

FoodChain ID’s SVP for digital solutions, Jason Grimm, said TradeWindow’s Assure+ was a welcome addition to FoodChain ID’s integrated digital solutions.

“As environment, social and governance expectations on food producers continue to grow, our customers are seeking efficient ways to prove where their food comes from and provide visibility all the way from the paddock to the plate," Grimm said.

"Using FoodChain ID’s platform integrated with TradeWindow Assure+ they have access to an intuitive mobile first solution, where mobile devices are now widely used even in emerging economies. This will enable us to accelerate the digital transformation of our certification offerings globally."

TradeWindow listed on the NZX last year without a public offer of shares.