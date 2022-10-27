Good news for Vodafone NZ as OpenSignal releases mobile performance analysis

2degrees takes out the most wins in individual service categories.

After surveys finding fault with Vodafone NZ's services, the telco has emerged as the best overall mobile provider in analysis from OpenSignal.

Vodafone, soon to be renamed One New Zealand, collected top marks for its overall mobile experience after being named a joint winner across five measures while rivals 2degrees and Spark picked up four and three joint wins respectively.

As well as its five overall categories, OpenSignal's analysis also recognised operators for the coverage and consistency of the user experience observed by users as well as focusing on 5G.

When it came to that latest generation 5G services, 2degrees topped the table and also picked up the most wins in individual categories.

"Our 2degrees users observed the fastest average 5G download and upload speeds," OpenSignal reported. "2degrees wins 5G download speed with a blisteringly fast 285.2 Mbit/s and a lead of around 43.5 Mbit/s over Spark and Vodafone, given their statistically tied scores of 235-248.6 Mbit/s."

2degrees also rated top for 5G upload speed with a score of 31.9 Mbit/s and a lead of around 12.2 Mbit/s over its rivals.

It also delivered the most consistent quality overall, with a score of 76.8 per cent, a lead of around 1.6 percentage points with Spark and Vodafone’s statistically tied on 75 per cent and 75.5 per cent.

On top of that, 2degrees scored 89.2 per cent for core consistent quality ahead of Spark and Vodafone, again tied with scores of 85 per cent and 85.2 per cent.

As well as sharing a number of wins, Spark won outright for service availability and for its 4G coverage experience.

"Despite a fiercely fought contest with nine out of 15 awards being shared by two or more operators, 2degrees has the largest haul of awards," OpenSignal reported.

While Vodafone didn't win any awards outright, it was a joint winner in nine categories, including all five for overall experience.

Last month, 2degrees topped Canstar Blue's annual survey of small business telco users and a Consumer NZ review of how easy it was for customers to monitor their phone spend and usage across the three biggest mobile providers.

Announcing its change of brand, Vodafone said while customer experience was "better than it has ever been", One New Zealand would be on a mission to become world-famous for its service in stores, via call centres, or on-line.

