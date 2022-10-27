Kiwi workers bank $13K in benefits from hybrid work, according to Cisco

Remote work appears to enhance employee wellbeing as well as their bank accounts.

Garrett Heraty (Cisco) Credit: Supplied

Kiwi workers with access to hybrid work report significant financial and productivity benefits, even as some employers struggle to adjust.

The local results from a global study by Cisco Systems found workers saved on average around $13,000 a year, or a little over $250 a week, working remotely and nearly 80 per cent felt their financial wellbeing had improved.

Savings from fuel and/or commuting were among the top areas for savings, followed by decreased spending on food and entertainment at 77.3 per cent.

With the battle for skilled staff intensifying, 73.3 per cent of the local workers surveyed reported they would take these savings into account when considering changing jobs.

The benefits of remote work went well beyond money, however, with 83.2 per cent of employees surveyed reporting the ability to work from anywhere had made them happier while 63.2 per cent indicated their productivity had been enhanced.

It should not surprise, then, that it appears to be employees leading the remote work charge. Only one in four felt their organisation was very prepared for hybrid working.

“People are determining how they want to work moving forward, and from where," said Cisco's managing director New Zealand and the the Pacific Islands, Garrett Heraty.

"Our role is to enable them to work from anywhere seamlessly, so everyone has an equal and accessible seat at the table, not to tell them how many days to come into the office.”



While organisations benefited from higher employee productivity, Cisco argued more needed to be done to build an inclusive culture and fully embed hybrid work arrangements.

The benefits of hybrid working should also not be thought of in terms of productivity alone, Heraty said.

"This research tells us that employees consider the impact of how they work across several aspects of their wellbeing including emotional, financial, mental, physical, and social wellbeing. Over three-quarters of respondents said hybrid and remote working has improved various aspects of their wellbeing.”

40.1 per cent of employees reported saving at least four hours a week when they worked from home, and 13.3 per cent saved eight or more hours a week.



Cisco's "Employees are ready for hybrid work, are you?" study surveyed 1026 local employees and found 61.3 per cent believed quality of work had improved and a similar number felt their productivity had been enhanced.

71.2 per cent reported feeling their role could now be performed just as successfully remotely as in the office.



Networking infrastructure was seen as essential for a seamless working from home experience and 70.9 per cent reported their company had got this right.

Cyber security was perceived as similarly vital, but only 62.7 per cent reported their organisations currently had the right capabilities and protocols in place.