Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022: and the winners are...

Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of Innovation Awards in 2022 featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals across New Zealand.
Celebrated during a black-tie event on 27 October at Cordis Auckland, the Innovation Awards brought together more than 530 members of New Zealand’s channel community.
This year’s Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of more than 34 winners and a new inductee into the Reseller News Hall of Fame – Vanessa Sorenson.
Representing the entire Kiwi ecosystem, 224 finalists (including 60+ individuals) made the shortlist from organisations spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.
This marks a significant expansion in reach, support and market appeal, outpacing a best effort of over 190 finalists in 2021 to position Innovation Awards as the leading technology awards program for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence in the New Zealand channel.
“This is an impressive line-up of business and individual excellence across the channel and we are proud to recognise and celebrate such achievements,” said Cherry Yumul, Vice President of Channel across Asia Pacific at Foundry.
“The success stories behind these awards are testament to how adept the technology industry is at turning challenges into opportunities and how as a community we come together to do good. Congratulations from Reseller News.”
In 2022, the Innovation Awards honoured the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, New Zealand-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.
In response to a wealth of standout submissions, Personal Innovation has been divided to best acknowledge and highlight the depth of talent in the Kiwi market. Technical Excellence will be segmented into two sub-categories spanning Partner and Vendor / Distributor awards.
This decision was made by the Reseller News shortlist panel consisting of Cherry Yumul (Vice President of Channel); James Henderson (Editorial Director) and Julia Talevski (Editor) with the aim of providing a foundation upon which a broader range of exceptional companies can be recognised.
In addition to honouring winners, Reseller News also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many credible technology providers are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which the ecosystem can shine across New Zealand.
Reseller News congratulates all winners, highly commended and finalists and thanks the judging panel, which comprises many of the industry’s leading influencers.
PARTNER INNOVATION
Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.
Enterprise:
- ASI Solutions
- CCL
- Insight
- Lexel Systems
- NTT
- SAS IT
- The Instillery
Winner: The Instillery
Achieving many firsts in the industry such as Microsoft’s Azure Advanced Specialisation for cloud migrations, AWS Advanced Specialisation and Authorised Public Sector partner status, and exclusively becoming Zscaler’s only Authorised services partner. The Instillery wins this award in recognition of delivering projects and services for well recognised enterprises such as Auckland City Council among others in the New Zealand market.
Mid-Market:
- Figure8
- Kordia
- Lancom Technology
- Lexel Systems
- SafeStack
- SAS IT
- Securecom
- Silicon Systems
- TIMG
- Tranzevo
Winner: Kordia
Kordia wins this award for deploying its virtual chief information security officer service to deliver strategic, long-term advice and a new governance structure to a mid-market client in the aged care sector seeking digital transformation. By framing risks in relation to business strategy, the virtual CISO captured support from the executive and board, and mapped out an assurance roadmap to support the organisation’s transformation.
SMB:
- BayCom
- CNX
- Parallo, A Crayon Company
- Securecom
- Yorb
Winner: Securecom
Securecom wins this award for deploying its TotalNet secure cloud network-as-a-service to Liquorland, a project that drove network issues from the top of the franchise’s list of technology concerns to the bottom. Delivered on time and on budget despite the pandemic, the project helped franchisees compete more effectively and directly contributed to significant sales growth. It also slashed network costs by a third and ensured the uptime vital to a business reliant on Eftpos to transact.
Think Differently:
- ASI Solutions
- Boxfish
- Custom365 (formerly Business Refinery)
- Cello
- Circle Consulting & Software
- DataSentinel
- Delta Insights
- Digital Island
- Great Outcomes
- Leaven
- Mindshift
Winner: Cello
Cello wins this award for its SmartSecure service, combined with its SmartWan/Lan solutions, that helped a construction sector client to overcome business-critical challenges. Cello’s solutions architects and security team were able to provide a customised, straight forward solution to multiple complex business challenges and gave the client full visibility and control over network and the technology used.
Collaboration:
- Acquire & Mobile Mentor
- CCL
- Consegna.Cloud
- Datacom
- Deloitte & Ando Insurance
- Digital Island
Winner: Consegna.Cloud
Consegna.Cloud wins the collaboration prize for its work with four partners to resolve legacy application issues for a government client. Consegna.Cloud and its fellow partners delivered a modernised cloud-based application over a 12-month period. The partnership then became a template for follow-on application modernisation efforts to address the remaining core applications.
TECH INNOVATION
Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.
Cloud:
- Consegna.Cloud
- Datacom
- Lancom Technology
- Leaven
- Parallo, a Crayon company
- PwC
- The Instillery
Winner: Datacom
Boasting technical experts with certification and expertise across all the major cloud providers, Datacom wins the cloud innovation prize for its dedication to connecting customers with the right technology and platforms. Now with four New Zealand data centres under its belt, Datacom has 177 people working across cloud projects in the Kiwi market alone.
Security:
- Advantage
- CyberGrape
- Parallo, a Crayon company
- SafeStack
- Securecom
- Simplify Security
- SMX
- The Instillery
- Yorb
Highly Commended: Securecom
Winner: Simplify Security
Fully-owned Kiwi business specialising in advanced security and compliance services covering ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST CSF, NZISM, HIPAA and HITRUST, Simplify Security provides New Zealand businesses with the peace of mind that their services and products are secured so they can sell globally. The company is dedicated to leading clients through best security practices and a risk-based approach through its monthly security transformation services.
Digital Transformation:
- Custom365 (formerly Business Refinery)
- Cello
- Consegna.Cloud
- Digital Island
- Leaven
- NTT
- Parallo, a Crayon company
- Qrious
- Securecom
- Smartapps
- Tranzevo
Highly Commended: Leaven and NTT
Winner: Qrious
Qrious won this award for its user experience- and customer experience-focused approach to client innovation, which helps customers make innovation a repeatable process through automation. Customer Zespri benefited when Qrious helped it create a cloud-based analytics platform to manage complex data along with an easy-to-use front end for growers, packers and testers. This helps ensure kiwifruit are picked at exactly the right moment and arrive in markets around the world in peak condition.
Emerging:
- Blacklock Security
- CelloSport
- OSS Group
- Softsource vBridge
- Spark 64
- Spark & Qrious
Winner: Softsource vBridge
Softsource vBridge wins this award for delivering a single solution that enables multiple customer outcomes depending on their specific requirements. Softsource vBridge has invested in and led across many technological shifts enabling customers, such as a local geospatial start up with the “smell of an oily rag” budget and champagne needs, were successfully met.
Homegrown ISV:
- Boxfish
- Circle Consulting & Software
- DataMasque
- Raygun
- ZenContract
Winner: Boxfish
Boxfish wins this award for its SaaS digital platform that has embedded Lean value stream analysis algorithms and process data analytics features to pinpoint and quantify inefficiencies in processes. The platform has provided clients with benefits including remote analysis sessions with stakeholders, improved change management communication and training campaigns to help end-user adoption.
