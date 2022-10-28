Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022: and the winners are...

More than 530 members of New Zealand’s channel community came together at Cordis in Auckland.

Credit: Reseller News

Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of Innovation Awards in 2022 featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals across New Zealand.

Celebrated during a black-tie event on 27 October at Cordis Auckland, the Innovation Awards brought together more than 530 members of New Zealand’s channel community.

This year’s Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of more than 34 winners and a new inductee into the Reseller News Hall of Fame – Vanessa Sorenson.

Representing the entire Kiwi ecosystem, 224 finalists (including 60+ individuals) made the shortlist from organisations spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

This marks a significant expansion in reach, support and market appeal, outpacing a best effort of over 190 finalists in 2021 to position Innovation Awards as the leading technology awards program for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence in the New Zealand channel.

“This is an impressive line-up of business and individual excellence across the channel and we are proud to recognise and celebrate such achievements,” said Cherry Yumul, Vice President of Channel across Asia Pacific at Foundry.

“The success stories behind these awards are testament to how adept the technology industry is at turning challenges into opportunities and how as a community we come together to do good. Congratulations from Reseller News.”

In 2022, the Innovation Awards honoured the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, New Zealand-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

In response to a wealth of standout submissions, Personal Innovation has been divided to best acknowledge and highlight the depth of talent in the Kiwi market. Technical Excellence will be segmented into two sub-categories spanning Partner and Vendor / Distributor awards.

This decision was made by the Reseller News shortlist panel consisting of Cherry Yumul (Vice President of Channel); James Henderson (Editorial Director) and Julia Talevski (Editor) with the aim of providing a foundation upon which a broader range of exceptional companies can be recognised.

In addition to honouring winners, Reseller News also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many credible technology providers are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which the ecosystem can shine across New Zealand.

Reseller News congratulates all winners, highly commended and finalists and thanks the judging panel, which comprises many of the industry’s leading influencers.

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

Enterprise:

ASI Solutions

CCL

Insight

Lexel Systems

NTT

SAS IT

The Instillery

Winner: The Instillery

Achieving many firsts in the industry such as Microsoft’s Azure Advanced Specialisation for cloud migrations, AWS Advanced Specialisation and Authorised Public Sector partner status, and exclusively becoming Zscaler’s only Authorised services partner. The Instillery wins this award in recognition of delivering projects and services for well recognised enterprises such as Auckland City Council among others in the New Zealand market.

Mid-Market:

Figure8

Kordia

Lancom Technology

Lexel Systems

SafeStack

SAS IT

Securecom

Silicon Systems

TIMG

Tranzevo

Winner: Kordia

Kordia wins this award for deploying its virtual chief information security officer service to deliver strategic, long-term advice and a new governance structure to a mid-market client in the aged care sector seeking digital transformation. By framing risks in relation to business strategy, the virtual CISO captured support from the executive and board, and mapped out an assurance roadmap to support the organisation’s transformation.

SMB:

BayCom

CNX

Parallo, A Crayon Company

Securecom

Yorb

Winner: Securecom

Securecom wins this award for deploying its TotalNet secure cloud network-as-a-service to Liquorland, a project that drove network issues from the top of the franchise’s list of technology concerns to the bottom. Delivered on time and on budget despite the pandemic, the project helped franchisees compete more effectively and directly contributed to significant sales growth. It also slashed network costs by a third and ensured the uptime vital to a business reliant on Eftpos to transact.

Think Differently:

ASI Solutions

Boxfish

Custom365 (formerly Business Refinery)

Cello

Circle Consulting & Software

DataSentinel

Delta Insights

Digital Island

Great Outcomes

Leaven

Mindshift

Winner: Cello

Cello wins this award for its SmartSecure service, combined with its SmartWan/Lan solutions, that helped a construction sector client to overcome business-critical challenges. Cello’s solutions architects and security team were able to provide a customised, straight forward solution to multiple complex business challenges and gave the client full visibility and control over network and the technology used.

Collaboration:

Acquire & Mobile Mentor

CCL

Consegna.Cloud

Datacom

Deloitte & Ando Insurance

Digital Island

Winner: Consegna.Cloud

Consegna.Cloud wins the collaboration prize for its work with four partners to resolve legacy application issues for a government client. Consegna.Cloud and its fellow partners delivered a modernised cloud-based application over a 12-month period. The partnership then became a template for follow-on application modernisation efforts to address the remaining core applications.

TECH INNOVATION

Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

Cloud:

Consegna.Cloud

Datacom

Lancom Technology

Leaven

Parallo, a Crayon company

PwC

The Instillery

Winner: Datacom

Boasting technical experts with certification and expertise across all the major cloud providers, Datacom wins the cloud innovation prize for its dedication to connecting customers with the right technology and platforms. Now with four New Zealand data centres under its belt, Datacom has 177 people working across cloud projects in the Kiwi market alone.

Security:

Advantage

CyberGrape

Parallo, a Crayon company

SafeStack

Securecom

Simplify Security

SMX

The Instillery

Yorb

Highly Commended: Securecom

Winner: Simplify Security

Fully-owned Kiwi business specialising in advanced security and compliance services covering ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST CSF, NZISM, HIPAA and HITRUST, Simplify Security provides New Zealand businesses with the peace of mind that their services and products are secured so they can sell globally. The company is dedicated to leading clients through best security practices and a risk-based approach through its monthly security transformation services.

Digital Transformation:

Custom365 (formerly Business Refinery)

Cello

Consegna.Cloud

Digital Island

Leaven

NTT

Parallo, a Crayon company

Qrious

Securecom

Smartapps

Tranzevo

Highly Commended: Leaven and NTT

Winner: Qrious

Qrious won this award for its user experience- and customer experience-focused approach to client innovation, which helps customers make innovation a repeatable process through automation. Customer Zespri benefited when Qrious helped it create a cloud-based analytics platform to manage complex data along with an easy-to-use front end for growers, packers and testers. This helps ensure kiwifruit are picked at exactly the right moment and arrive in markets around the world in peak condition.

Emerging:

Blacklock Security

CelloSport

OSS Group

Softsource vBridge

Spark 64

Spark & Qrious

Winner: Softsource vBridge

Softsource vBridge wins this award for delivering a single solution that enables multiple customer outcomes depending on their specific requirements. Softsource vBridge has invested in and led across many technological shifts enabling customers, such as a local geospatial start up with the “smell of an oily rag” budget and champagne needs, were successfully met.

Homegrown ISV:

Boxfish

Circle Consulting & Software

DataMasque

Raygun

ZenContract

Winner: Boxfish

Boxfish wins this award for its SaaS digital platform that has embedded Lean value stream analysis algorithms and process data analytics features to pinpoint and quantify inefficiencies in processes. The platform has provided clients with benefits including remote analysis sessions with stakeholders, improved change management communication and training campaigns to help end-user adoption.

