Aiven appoints regional VP for APAC growth

Aiven has marked a period of growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with the appointment of Olivier van Grembergen as regional vice president.

The Helsinki-headquarted open source cloud data platform company has indicated plans to intensify growth.

Based in Singapore, van Grembergen will focus on sales and channel development, team expansion, and will lead Aiven’s regional growth initiatives and strategic partnerships.

Van Grembergen brings to the role a wealth of leadership experience with companies including Proctor & Gamble, HPE, HP, Xerox, and AWS. He was most recently head of Google Cloud, Singapore and Malaysia (enterprise) at Google.

Aiven has opened four offices in the last 12 months and expanded market reach in five countries, with a regional hub in Singapore.

Alongside the new hire, Aiven has inked a new strategic partnership with Google Cloud reseller Cloud Ace.

“The potential for open source technology in this region is immense as we seek to grow our network of partners, recruit the best talent, and help customers in APAC address their development and digital transformation needs,” van Grembergen said.