KPMG and Umbrellar seal NZ transformation pact

Shavvah Aldred (Umbrellar) Credit: Gino Demeer

KPMG New Zealand and Umbrellar, now owned by Pax8, are partnering to provide end-to-end delivery of cloud transformation.

The pair-up follows last year's cloud partnership between KPMG and Microsoft New Zealand last year, aimed at boosting clients’ digital transformation journeys.

"Umbrellar Powered by Pax8", as it the company is now branded, also boasts a strong partnership with Microsoft and was the vendor's 2019 New Zealand partner of the year.

The deal aims to provide New Zealand organisations with one pathway for their whole transformations by combining KPMG’s experience driving digital transformation for public and private sector clients with Umbrellar’s technical capability.

The joint service offering promised to make cloud transformation easier and more strategic for organisations.

“This partnership speaks to our purpose: fuelling New Zealand’s prosperity," said Stephen Hastings, head of KPMG Lighthouse, the firm’s data and analytics division,

"We are helping clients to digitally transform and extract more value from their significant technology and data assets. Better informed organisations can better serve their people and communities.”

Shavvah Aldred, Umbrellar Powered by Pax8 head of strategic partnerships, said the relationship represented a significant milestone in Umbrellar's development as a major cloud transformation provider.

"Building on the strong foundations of Umbrellar and KPMG, we look forward to providing a full end-to-end cloud service to our customers," Aldred said.

"KPMG’s strength in key industries, proven advisory and technology capabilities, make them the right partner to catapult our collective technology solutions for the New Zealand market.”

Microsoft’s chief partner officer A/NZ and NZ managing director, Vanessa Sorenson, said it was great to see the company's partners collaborating and utilising each other’s strengths.

“This new partnership highlights our partners making the most of the tech ecosystem," Sorenson said. "Working together to create wonderful solutions to support their customers will help with the exciting opportunities and growth of not only their customers and their industries, but the tech industry as a whole.”