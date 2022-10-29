Aruba NZ doubles down on growth, through software

Aruba aims to show up and show strength with its partner community as they grow.

Credit: Aruba

HPE's Aruba business networking and security business is aiming for growth in New Zealand with software as its secret sauce.

The company, bought by the then Hewlett-Packard just before it split in two in 2015, is best known as a provider of both wired and wireless networking hardware, but is now also now a player in network management and security.

Aruba is also firmly a channel player, with 99 per cent of sales going through partners and a goal of shifting that to 100 per cent, country manager Andrew Fox told Reseller News.

Those customers tended to historic enterprise customers working in the "mistaken belief' they would get better service that way.

"We know the story is much stronger if you are arm in arm with the channel community," he said.



Locally, Aruba has a team of 10 and a couple of hundred partners. Aruba also has an exposure to most of the significant trends driving growth, Fox said.



"The more cloud, containerisation and artificial intelligence go crazy the more people need a killer network."



Credit: Supplied Andrew Fox (Aruba)

Aruba's cloud management platform was delivering strong growth by addressing a swathe of customer needs by managing wired, wireless, WAN and security in a single pane of glass, Fox said.

"New Zealand being so fast on uptake of cloud, if you are telling me all I need is a few access points and switches on-site, no other infrastructure and we'll manage the whole thing out f the cloud, that's a beautiful thing."

Pat Devlin, director of Aruba A/NZ, said one of the strengths of the portfolio was that a few years ago Aruba invested to rebuild its switching platform.

"Now we are the only vendor on the planet who has a single operating system from campus through to datacentre, wireless and cloud," he said.

"Pretty much everyone else has a bunch of different products mashed together. We are the only one that own it end to end. It’s giving us a whole lot of traction in the customer and partner communities."

Analytics and telemetry were also built into the platform, marketed and sold as "cloud native switching", so users are able to see everything going on in every network layer.



"If you think about the way everyone is managing their applications, it's all microservices architecture, it's the DevOps process" Devlin said.

"So we built a network fabric that operates a bit like that and allows you to to manage your network in the same way you manage your application stack."

Devlin said there was a lot of negative talk around the world about market shrinkage and recession, but in the A/NZ region growth was pretty steady.

"We think you’ll see really strong growth over the next 12 months," he said. "With that there is a lot of potential opportunities for us and for resellers to really take advantage of that.

"We think a lot of vendors are going to pull back resourcing and we want to do the opposite. We want to show up in places where they are not and show strength with our partner community as they grow."

The local and regional team was exploring growth opportunities and looking at things that could be addressed in the short term, especially in light of supply chain difficulties.

"We are very fortunate in that we have a really strong software portfolio," Devlin said.

Because of its wireless-only background, interoperability and open systems approaches were baked into the way Aruba develops, he added.

"We have this great DNA for being able to do stuff in mixed environments."

Launched last year, Aruba's automation, identity and security (AIS) is one result of that. AIS drives security automation and identity federation for users with mixed hardware environments.

"We are talking to partners about that now and how to get started with those kind of projects," Devlin said. "They are highly valuable for the end user, they deliver really good results without much disruption at relatively low cost and there is a high services component.

"So, for the partner community that is a magic triangle."

In that space, Aruba didn't really compete with other security vendors, Devlin said. Aruba doesn't sell security, it sells security automation and, as such, was a friend to security vendors, making what they do work better.

The same applied to identity management, he said, where it was all about connecting different pools of identity.

Both products were gaining a lot of traction, Devlin said.

Fox said AIS helped to deliver a network that was dynamic, not static, able to adjust to events and provide different and safer experiences depending on what laptop or network a user was connecting from and many other parameters.

Aruba's active partners in New Zealand included the big players such as Spark, CCL and Datacom who tend to be close to the systems integrator end and moving towards managed services, he said.

Then there were niche services players such as Finao and Inspire, not large companies but offering very high technical capabilities. Some specialise in fast procurement, some in as-a-service, some provide network consultancy and design.

Once you start blurring the lines between networking and security, though, a whole bunch of other partners come into play. The conversations Aruba is having with each was a little bit different.

"The network is not just the network," Fox said. "It's the perfect first line of defence if you are a security company.

"It's the perfect first place to start with things like ransomware protection and crypto problems. The network is one of the key tools in combatting those, so the group of partners we are talking to now is bigger than it has ever been before."

The end result of Aruba's various software investments was to collapse layers of technology allowing customers to invest less in people, who are hard to get anyway, and spend more on their missions, Devlin said.

The customer may not even want to know about it, relying on specialist partners using Aruba's tools, such as Wellington-based Cello.

In New Zealand, Aruba uses Dicker Data and Ingram Micro for distribution and these proved their worth as the pandemic created opportunities for Aruba's ecosystem to really shine.

"One of the things that really stood out for us over the last year was watching disties really do their thing really well," Devlin said.

"Sometimes you’ll meet a partner who questions the value of the disties, I don’t think anyone is doing that right now."