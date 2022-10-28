Company-X drives UX upgrade for Hamilton City Council

Audience profiling key to balancing the relationship between data and information

L-R: Cory McKenzie, Luke McGregor (Company-X) Credit: Company-X

Hamilton-based Company-X has designed a new user experience (UX) for Hamilton City Council as part of a larger city-wide website update.

Company-X was approached to contribute provide UX design for new and upgraded content supporting Hamilton City Council’s growth funding and analytics unit.

The Council wanted to ensure that data-driven insights, trends, and projections could be shared to support increasingly complex decisions.

Additionally, the UX was also needed to be optimised for both internal and external audiences.

Unit manager Greg Carstens and his leadership team needed a solution that provided data to elected members and senior staff and also helped to educate external partners about Hamilton’s economic performance and investment opportunities.

Company-X software architect and senior developer Luke McGregor and senior user interface (UI) and UX developer Cory McKenzie held several workshops with the Council’s growth funding and analytics leaders to understand the aims and objectives of the website.

McGregor and McKenzie developed eight personas for whom they would design the website user experience for, including an elected member, managing director, management accountant, planning consultant, two property developers and a senior government official.

“The idea was we had one persona per each different category of people the Council thought were going to go use the site,” McGregor said.

“They have significant amounts of data and analytics within their systems, and they wanted to ensure that it was available and accessible to the public. A key goal was to provide ways to highlight insights that are linked back to core data, all with different elements that would be useful to each persona.”

“Based on those personas, we created a high-level journey map that provided insights into what pages would be on the site,” McKenzie said.

The research led to the creation of a user experience design with McKenzie creating conceptual designs for the council’s web team to build.

Not every persona was included in the end design, as some some were encouraged to use the website as a contact point to request the data they needed.

“The attributes that you want to resonate with the internal audience were night and day different from the external audience,” Carstens said.

“But from the start, we knew we didn’t want a site that split users into two distinct groups with path A and path B. We wanted it to be one integrated site because an external audience quickly shares a lot of the needs of an internal audience.”

As a Hamilton-based company with a deep connection to the local industry, Company-X is also involved with Tech in the Tron, an initiative aimed at attracting 500 skilled workers and their families to the Waikato region.