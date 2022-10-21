NZ Transport Agency taps Cubic for national ticketing system

Credit: Dreamstime

US-based solution provider Cubic Transportation Systems has been chosen to deploy a public transport ticketing system across the entirety of New Zealand.

The Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has appointed the transport technology specialist to create a National Ticketing Solution (NTS) that will cover 13 regions and “enable seamless travel on bus, rail and ferry services”.

The account-based ticketing solution is modelled on a similar system to those deployed by Cubic in New York, London, Sydney and Brisbane, which the provider says will “seamlessly integrate with the existing operators and authorities in each region”.

Cubic will also ensure the system allows ‘open loop’ payments on credit and debit cards and digital versions such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. In addition, it will maintain other payment options to ensure that passengers can choose their preferred option and not incur extra fares across multiple modes of transport.

“When we remove barriers and make public transport easier to use, we can improve safety and reduce road congestion and emissions,” said Yogesh Anand, Waka Kotahi NTS executive sponsor. “We also understand that accessible and affordable public transport options are key to helping cities grow sustainably and become more livable and connected.

“We’re confident that partnering with Cubic, a leader in account-based ticketing solutions, is the right choice. Their vast experience is integral to delivering a seamless experience to New Zealanders. Between Waka Kotahi, our public transport authorities and Cubic, we’re looking forward to creating an easy-to-use system for all Kiwis.”

Simon McLevie, VP and managing director for Cubic Asia and New Zealand, said the company was looking forward to working with Waka Kotahi and the regional councils.

He added that the partnership will "enable innovation in customer experience through easier payments for public transport that will improve the lives of all Kiwis”.