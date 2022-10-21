Government Procurement amends flawed contractor recruitment services tender

'Paused' procurement is back in the market, with changes.

Credit: Credit: Photo 1804908 © Chrishowey - Dreamstime.com

New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) today reissued a tender for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract, but with notable changes.

NZGP paused the tender process last month saying "not all voices were heard" during earlier consultations.

That followed a public backlash, with one recruiter describing NZGP's proposals as "the assassination of contractor recruitment in New Zealand as we know it".

The structure covers a swathe of ICT skills and job titles including application support, architect, business intelligence, change management/transformation, CIO, data-centric roles, hardware, network, helpdesk, cyber security and testing among others.

The reissuing of the tender for the "Generation 3 Talent Acquisition Services (TAS)" contract follows a further period of engagement with both the recruitment industry and government agencies on the commercial model in the proposed contract.

“In the process of first developing this RFP we sought and received a range of feedback, however, following its release concerns were raised about the proposed commercial model," said Liz Palmer, acting general manager of NZGP.

In response to those concerns, NZGP said it engaged with a range of key stakeholders to ensure it heard as many voices as possible.

“We wanted to better understand the impacts of the proposed change in the commercial model on both agencies and industry, what they perceived may be unintended consequences, and the improvements they would suggest to support transparency, consistency and fair use of taxpayer funds," Palmer said.

“We received a wide range of feedback on each of these points, reflecting the importance of this contract and how it’s essential we get this right.”

The reissued tender proposes to revert to a percentage-based commercial model similar to the existing model but with some revisions, particularly for contractor and temporary roles.

One of the key changes is the proposed introduction of new, lower rates associated with the placement of contractors if they stay in placement and move into the second year of work with the organisation they have been placed in by a recruiter.

The new tender also proposes a move from a transaction-focused approach to a value-focused approach enabling transparency and consistency.

It focuses on the value provided to government agencies in relation to attracting, selecting, and retaining talent including post-placement care, and includes a conversion fee for temporary and contracting staff when they become permanent employees.

“We want to ensure government agencies are achieving value for money while also receiving transparency on the services they use, ensuring there is clear value for money for these services and a fair use of taxpayer funds,” Palmer said.

“We are confident the RFP going live today reflects the additional feedback received and strikes the right balance to deliver on our objectives; providing increased public value, making contract improvements; and improving contract management."