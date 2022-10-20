Pixis enters New Zealand market, hires A/NZ manager

Dean Vocisano (Pixis) Credit: Supplied

Californian codeless artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company Pixis has entered the New Zealand Market with the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as country manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Vocisano brings over fifteen years of experience in the marketing space to the role. Prior to joining Pixis, he held senior roles at ShopFully, Salmat and Rakuten Advertising.

Pixis’ Europe & APAC CEO Neel Pandya said “we've identified New Zealand to be a ripe market that is open to adopting new technologies and unique ways to amp up business. NZ is expected to contribute nearly $1.3B to the total digital ad spends by the end of 2022 and is reported to bolster further in the new year.

“What adds to our delight is Dean Vocisano's appointment as Pixis' Country Manager for A/NZ regions. He is all set to play a vital role in escalating our business and team expansion in compelling new markets."

Launched in 2018, Pixis' codeless infrastructure is deployed across an ecosystem of AI products. A key differentiating factor for Pixis is user experience, where its entire AI infrastructure can be deployed in 15 minutes by marketers themselves without data scientists or IT/tech team intervention.

Pixis’ customers use the AI infrastructure to augment decision-making with data-backed recommendations. The company’s customers include brands such as DHL, Kumu, BetaBrand, SmartAsset and Joe & The Juice.