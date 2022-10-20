Cyara appoints ex-Unitrends' Dean Saunders to lead APAC channel

CX platform transacts more than three quarters of sales via partners.

Dean Saunders (Cyara) Credit: Cyara

Customer experience (CX) platform Cyara has appointed former Unitrends talent Dean Saunders to lead its channel across Asia Pacific (APAC).

Based in Brisbane, Saunders will be tasked with handling partner sales across Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia in his role as channel and alliance director.

During his career, Saunders has worked at Commvault, Teradici and Unitrends, with the latter of which seeing him spend seven years as APAC vice president of channel sales.

Most recently, he served as Forticode VP on sales and channel over an eight-month contract period.

Cyara claims to transact more than 75 per cent of its sales through channel partners. Saunders will also work closely with existing channel partners to raise awareness of Botium, Cyara’s automated chatbot testing and assurance solution that was acquired in April this year.

“Joining a fast-growing company that has its roots in Australia but leads the CX assurance category on an international stage is an exciting challenge for me,” Saunders said.

Co-founded in Melbourne in 2006 by CEO Alok Kulkarni, CTO Luan Tran and executive director Bonny Malik, Cyara helps its blue-chip customers build and maintain their CX systems with automated testing and monitoring through its software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Automated CX Assurance Platform.

Kulkarni called Saunder’s appointment a milestone in the company’s journey.

"[Saunders’] incredible track record of creating strong business relationships will be vital to our growth story and continued commitment in new markets,” he said. "Dean will play a pivotal role in accelerating the delivery of flawless customer experiences in untapped markets and we’re thrilled to have his passion and expertise on board.”

Earlier this year, Cyara attracted more than $485 million from high-growth firm K1 Investment Management.

K1’s investment and experience in the software arena will support Cyara’s accelerated growth and expansion in the contact testing market.