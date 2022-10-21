PwC recognised as top Alteryx partner with award win

Andrew Slater (Whakarongorau Aotearoa) Credit: Supplied

Whakarongorau Aotearoa and PwC have shared an award win at the 2022 at the Alteryx Customer Excellence Awards for their use of analytics during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Analytics automation company Alteryx handed over the For Good award to Whakarongorau CEO Andrew Slater and PwC director Nic Keating for the partners' operation of the government's free 24/7 digital health service, which was delivered across seven channels.

Whakarongorau, the national telehealth service, was at the forefront of the COVID-19 response, with staffing increasing more than 500 per cent and contact volumes up by 185 per cent during the pandemic. That demanded rapid adaptation of the organisation's business model to process increasing volumes of data.

PwC supported Whakarongorau to implement Alteryx’s analytics automation platform to create a flexible and scalable pipeline capable of real-time updates and delivery of timely insights for operations and reporting.

This led to time savings of at least five full-time equivalent data analysts, freeing up capacity for more strategic functions and improving employee engagement.

The project enabled Whakarongorau to better provide equal access to care and improve health outcomes for Māori, Pacific people, and those living in disadvantaged communities.

Other winners included individuals from Deutsche Bank and Titan Company, with all awards based on the quantifiable results and "remarkable impact" of projects enabled by the Alteryx platform.

