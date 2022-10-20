Cloudera appoints Keir Garrett as A/NZ VP

Keir Garrett (Cloudera) Credit: Cloudera

Cloudera has appointed former Crayon Australia CEO, Keir Garrett as its new vice president for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), based in Sydney.

Garret replaces former VP/MD Robert Yue, and joins the data management platform after Colin Pont was appointed to the newly created role of A/NZ senior alliance manager earlier this year. Pont will report to Keir.



The appointment comes as Cloudera looks to accelerate its hybrid data footprint across the region through the rollout of new hybrid data capabilities that will allow organisations to have access to fast, self-service analytics and exploratory data science on any type of data cloud.

Garrett spent two years at Crayon as its Australia CEO and prior to this was head of software, cloud, advisory, professional and managed services sales at Datacom. She also previously held several senior positions at Microsoft, SAP and Infor.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Keir to our senior leadership team at this pivotal time and her knowledge will be invaluable in helping our customers move forward at speed with their data transformation journeys," Cloudera’s VP of APJ Remus Lim said.

"The A/NZ region is one of the world’s earliest adopters of hybrid data technologies and our customers are focused on achieving bold growth strategies within their cloud and on-premises environments.

"However, this desire for accelerated growth also comes at a time of increased pressure to meet higher data security and governance standards."

In line with plans for customer growth, Cloudera is continuing to expand its channel partner ecosystem, announcing IT service management company Atturra as its newest channel partner in Australia.

“Today’s data savvy organisations know they need to do more with their data to remain competitive,” Garrett said.

“Our customers are looking for the flexibility that allows them to scale their data workloads at speed, across any cloud environment, from multiple data sources. However, this needs to be delivered in a way that drives business efficiencies, cost optimisation and is secure.

“The team at Cloudera understand this and I’m looking forward to working with them and our expanding channel ecosystem, to help our customers achieve accelerated growth as part of their transformation journeys.”

Cloudera has also unveiled new hybrid data capabilities in the Cloudera Data Platform across A/NZ.

This includes portable data services, secure data replication, and universal data distribution.

Cloudera was recently tapped to supply private cloud-native data engineering capabilities for a $329.7 million defence e-health system replacement contract.

Under a consortium led by Leidos Australia that was first announced in May, the contract is for the replacement of the Australian Defence Force’s legacy electronic health record with an updated solution, referred to as a health knowledge management (HKM) system.