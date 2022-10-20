Spark welcomes deal to allocate 5G spectrum and boost rural connectivity

Agreement in principle reached with the Crown on key terms for a direct allocation of 3.5GHz spectrum.

Jolie Hodson (Spark) Credit: Supplied

NZX-listed telco Spark is welcoming the government’s announcement it would allocate C-band spectrum to ignite the rollout of 5G services.

Spark told shareholders today it had reached agreement in principle with the Crown on key terms for a direct allocation of the spectrum that would provide Spark with management rights to 80MHz of the 3.5 GHz spectrum in return for a commitment to support the ongoing expansion of rural connectivity through the Rural Connectivity Group (RCG) and the deployment of 5G to provincial New Zealand.



“We are really pleased to reach this agreement with government on the allocation of C-band spectrum, which provides the certainty we need to continue investing in the rollout of 5G across Aotearoa, while delivering further connectivity improvements across rural New Zealand," Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said.

Commercial negotiations have been on-going for months to clear the spectrum for 5G and wireless use as current temporary arrangements approach their expiry date.



The non-binding agreement provided Spark with long-term spectrum rights from 1 July 2023 in the same band range it currently has rights for temporary access. Spark’s existing “early access” rights will be extended until that date, enabling a seamless transition to long-term rights.

For its part, Spark will commit an additional $24 million in funding to the Rural Connectivity Group between 2023 and 2025, enabling it to continue to expand mobile coverage further into rural New Zealand and to address mobile black spots on state highways.

Spark has also agreed to deploy more extensive 5G services in provincial towns in the same period.

“We know that technology has an important enabling role to play as New Zealand businesses seek efficiency improvements in a high-cost environment, and more sustainable solutions that enable our transition to a low-carbon economy," Hodson said.

"Now is the time for Aotearoa to move faster on digital infrastructure investment, which will underpin these productivity, efficiency, and sustainability improvements across the economy, and the spectrum allocation is an important enabler of that."

Hodson said Spark looked forward to working with the government on finalising the binding management rights deed and on the future allocation of 600MHz and mm-wave, which would be particularly important for rural 5G coverage.