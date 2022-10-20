Atlassian and Accenture to launch COE

Credit: Supplied

Atlassian and Accenture are to launch a centre of excellence (COE) as part of a strategic partnership between the two companies

Through the partnership, the COE will see Accenture teams come together to form the Accenture Atlassian Centre of Excellence, which will offer coaching, education, agile practice disciplines and platform enablement to clients around the world.

Greg Douglass, senior managing director and global lead for technology strategy and advisory at Accenture, said the collaboration would also bring “enterprise agility solutions to our clients, which are critical not only for the technology organisation but for modernising the way all teams will work in the future”.

Michael Heald, senior managing director and ecosystem and growth lead for Accenture Strategy, added that Accenture research has shown that “collaborating and innovating together with our partners is critical to addressing the emerging needs of clients”.

“With our strategic partnership with Atlassian, we are doing just that: accelerating the pace in which we bring innovative enterprise agility solutions to our clients to drive tangible business value,” he said.

The two companies have jointly collaborated on projects in the past, with Accenture claiming the pair have racked up over 100 engagements for clients, highlighting Australian telecommunications company Telstra’s subsidiary Belong as one of these engagements.

In that instance, the two implemented Atlassian’s cloud-based agile work management software Jira and Jira Align at all levels and across all teams to reshape how it tackled cross-functional collaboration.

The partnership between the two companies comes months after Accenture shook up its Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) leadership by promoting its technology head Scott Hahn to the new role of A/NZ strategic operations lead in August.