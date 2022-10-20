Datacom taps former Eroad CTO to lead Datapay

Tim Hogan will join Datacom as Datapay director at the end of October.

Tim Hogan (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom has appointed former EROAD chief technology officer Tim Hogan to lead its HR and payroll SaaS business, Datapay.

Peter Nelson, Datacom’s newly appointed managing director of SaaS products, said Hogan would bring great expertise and experience to Datapay and was well positioned to help achieve its objectives for steep growth in Australia and New Zealand.

In his role fleet tracking and management company EROAD, Hogan led a team of 250 people building SaaS solutions to help transport fleets to lift their supply chain assurance, enhance safety, increase return on capital and improve regulatory compliance.



“People are the beating heart of every business and trusted payroll is the ultimate essential service," Hogan said.

"I am delighted to join Australasia's leading tech team, helping customers stay competitive and flexible as they grow and manage today's increasingly complex workforce."

Hogan has launched new SaaS and PaaS services in eleven countries and scaled products to over $1 billion in revenue.

He previously worked for Warner Bros, NBCUniversal, and TiVo, as well as several startups. At Warner Bros, he led strategy, business development, marketing and engineering for the launch of a new SaaS e-commerce platform which his team grew to $2.5 million a week in sales.

Datacom appointed Nelson to the role of managing director of SaaS products in August to lead the company’s Datascape, Datapay, and Smartly.



Nelson manages the Datascape team directly while Hogan will lead the Datapay team and Smartly is led by CEO Melissa Cheals.



Smartly is focused on payroll for small businesses and combined with Datapay products is responsible for paying a sixth of New Zealanders and serving over 23,000 businesses and 350,000 employees across A/NZ.

Datascape, meanwhile, is a range of ERP software products developed for the local government sector.