Microsoft to reinforce upcoming DC resiliency with Auckland Azure AZ

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft will launch an Azure Availability Zone (AZ) in Auckland, bringing additional services and resilience for the vendor’s upcoming New Zealand North data centre region.



According to the vendor, Azure AZs offer infrastructure redundancy within a data centre region, providing multiple low latency and high resiliency cloud locations.

Microsoft said the new AZ will also offer enhanced protection for application and data from infrastructure risks, which include technical software issues, hardware failures and natural disasters, and is expected to bring resilience up to 99.99 per cent uptime SLA.

The new AZ will be a part of Microsoft’s first data centre region in the country, which is to comprise of three separate data centres and was first announced to be coming in May 2020.

The following year in October, the Accident Compensation Corporation said it will migrate its operations to Microsoft's local Azure cloud region under a new three-year agreement.

ACC was the first government agency to sign this kind of commitment since the all-of-government agreement was inked between Microsoft and the Department of Internal Affairs earlier that year.

Then in August this year, Microsoft signed a deal with sustainable electricity firm Ecotricity to ensure the upcoming data centre region is powered by carbon free energy.

The facilities will only be using Toitu net carbon zero certified electricity sourced from solar, wind and hydro from the get-go.

At the same time as announcing the upcoming Auckland AZ, Microsoft also launched a zone for its Australia Southeast region, which itself launched in 2014 and encompasses multiple data centres across metropolitan Melbourne.