Company-X engages with Māori-owned BlinkPay

BlinkPay approached Company-X to conduct an independent review for its investors

Jeremy Hughes and David Hallett (Company-X) Credit: Supplied

Hamilton software specialist Company-X has provided technical due diligence and recommendations on an open banking product development roadmap for BlinkPay.

Māori-owned open banking gateway BlinkPay is a payments technology company providing secure payment services.

Needing to produce a report on its technology platform and approach for its investors who did not have a deep understanding of payments technologies, BlinkPay approached Company-X to conduct the independent review.

Company-X was tasked with producing a technical due diligence report that was consumable by an internal technical audience but also understandable for an external funder.

“It was a review as well as a recommendation of things we could do to enhance our ability to execute against product delivery,” said BlinkPay product officer Adrian Smith.

Beginning with a comprehensive technical due diligence questionnaire which examined BlinkPay’s processed including the construction of products, how technologies are engaged, and what might be needed in the future.

“I found it a useful exercise to stop and reflect on our processes, our policies, and the way we develop things”, Smith said.

Company-X solutions architect Rachel Primrose reviewed their answers and prepared a list of supplementary questions before conducting follow-up interviews with them both.

Primrose sought further clarification before authoring the report based on her findings.

The report found BlinkPay’s governance model was more mature than most organisations its age and size thanks to its team’s experience and the sector it was operating in.

The report also made recommendations around what resourcing to prioritise in key areas where growing and scaling the company was the near-term goal.

“This was valuable because often-times in a start-up, you make a quick decision and then attempt to execute at pace. Slowing down long enough to reflect is a valuable exercise, and that’s what the technical due diligence enabled us to do,” Smith said.

“The report also highlighted that there's some areas where we don't have a dedicated person because we're a small team and suggested we get technical specialists in some key areas.

“It also suggested things we need beyond technical skills to continue to grow and scale our business.”

