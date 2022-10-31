Business Refinery spins off modern workplace practice Custom365

Low-code and no-code technologies are changing the opportunities for partners, says founder.

Ian Bennett (Custom365) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based Business Refinery has sold its modern workplace practice, which is now trading as Custom365 and specialising in workplace transformation.

Custom365 CEO Ian Bennett said that after 14 years in the New Zealand tech market, he had seen the partner opportunity change, especially over the last few years which delivered a rapid shift in demand for low-code solutions as part of digital transformation.

"With the availability of toolsets from vendors, Microsoft in particular, the potential for SMBs [small- to medium-sized businesses] to take advantage and excel has become a viable service offering – hence the creation of Custom365 – specialising in the Microsoft 365 toolset, including Teams, SharePoint and the Power Platform," Bennett said.

The Business Refinery brand was associated with IT support company Think IT and will continue to cover the digital marketing side of the business under the new brand of Digital Refinery.

Custom365, meanwhile, is planning to go to market through partnering with managed services providers (MSP).

"We’ve understood the opportunity to partner with MSPs and IT service providers to expand into offering services that previously they hadn’t had the skills inhouse to offer themselves," Bennett said.

"Partnering with Custom365 means their clients get value from utilising their tech stack to improve their business processes, while also retaining stickiness and retention."



Custom365 will serve the client from discovery through to enablement and growth.

Discovery is where a client actually doesn’t know what the possibilities available to them are and falls under Custom365's education service, which engages with a workshop to highlight what the future could look like and puts together a plan to tackle that client's particular challenges.

Enablement is primarily the phase of delivering solutions, from templates to custom build projects.

Additionally, growth covers a long-term strategy to ensure clients systems evolved through continual improvement.

"We are looking to grow our team, build on our solution stack and offer customised solutions that previously weren’t an option for SMBs," Bennett added.