Vertiv A/NZ partners with VirtualFlex to ‘shore up’ Fiji IT, data centres

A/NZ team called on due to Vertiv not having a Fijian team.

Credit: Photo 69563269 © Ramunas Bruzas | Dreamstime.com

Vertiv Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) has partnered with Fiji-based IT solution provider VirtualFlex to increase resilience for the island country's IT and data centres in the face of power outages.



As the critical infrastructure provider does not have a Fijian-based team, Vertiv A/NZ has been called on for support instead.

The agreement will see the two companies target growth within Fiji’s government, financial services, healthcare, education and internet service providers.

The pair have already signed a number of end user deals, including with Fiji Revenue & Customs Service and retailer Tappoo Group.

The deal follows a number of unplanned power outages in Fiji over the last few months and comes before the onset of hurricane season.

As a result, VirtualFlex CTO Navin Lal said the issue has highlighted the demand for resilience and availability across IT and data centre systems.

“Fiji has become a far more digitised nation in recent years, largely driven by the pandemic,” he said. “We need to be connected all the time, and we need the right systems in place to maintain that connectivity – the economy depends on it.

“Vertiv is a leader in this space and we see a huge opportunity to help Fiji’s most important industries shore up their resilience, to help Fijian people and businesses stay connected.”

Vertiv business development manager Chris Westall added reliable data centre infrastructure will provide “huge” benefits in the face of continual outages.

“On one hand, reliable infrastructure will maintain IT and business continuity when there are power outages,” said Westall.

“On the other, if roads and modes of transportation are also out of action, more people will be able to reliably work from anywhere across all kinds of applications while these systems are being repaired.

“Vertiv’s global experience as an architect of continuity and VirtualFlex’s local expertise and service will be a powerful combination for governments and enterprises alike,” he added.

In February, Vertiv hired Dell EMC product marketing manager Rob Steel to bolster its channel efforts in A/NZ.