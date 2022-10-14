Check Point launches MSSP program

Credit: Check Point

Global cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software has launched a new program for managed security service providers (MSSPs).

The aim of the program is to increase partner profitability and security through empowering a partner service-led approach.

With Check Point’s security operations suite, Horizon, the program gives partners the capabilities needed for comprehensive XDR/XPR, MDR/MPR, events management and SOC certainty, alongside access to Check Point experts and researchers, streamlined onboarding, and pricing flexibility.

“We’re significantly investing in our new MSSP program, including product features that drive MSSP interest, as well as operational improvements, training, and marketing activities," Frank Rauch, Check Point worldwide head of channels, said.

"This allows for higher levels of partner growth and profitability with services-led cyber protection across network, cloud, and endpoints.”



The MSSP program provides partners with faster customer onboarding, streamlined quoting, technical onboarding, pipeline development and go to market (GTM) alignment.

According to Check Point, these operational improvements, additional MSSP training courses and enablement services will strengthen partners’ ability to manage the sophisticated cyber defense requirements for customers.

In April Check Point appointed long-serving IT talent Les Williamson to lead Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) and Leo Lynch as head of channels for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).