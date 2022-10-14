8x8 APAC boss faces chop amid global lay-offs

Brendan Maree (8x8) Credit: Supplied

Unified communications as-a-service (UCaaS) vendor 8x8 has made a series of redundancies across its Australian and New Zealand operations, including its Asia Pacific vice president Brendan Maree.

Globally 8x8 has shaved about 200 staff or roughly 10 per cent of its 2200 workforce. Maree has been in the role for more than five years and has an extensive background in the unified communications and telco markets.

ARN understands a majority of the cuts impacted enterprise sales and professional services teams, including Clive Dagley in New Zealand and Michael Sangroom, among a few others across the local operations.

Although channel-facing roles appear untouched along with wholesale partners, which according to local distributor, Tradewinds Brokerage A/NZ vice president Tony Heywood, it will be doubling down on its 8x8 plans as they appear to shape up their channel play as a result.

The redundancies come hot on the heels of 8x8’s bargain purchase of cloud communications competitor Fuze for US$250 million in December last year.

At the time, 8x8 said the deal bolstered its eXperience-communications-as-a-service platform, while expanding its customer base and global footprint.

The acquisition also helped 8x8 with its UCaaS solution, contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) and communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solution.