NetQ eyes growth potential in new markets and services

Neille Bonner (netQ) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based netQ is eyeing growth in New Zealand and beyond, including expanding offerings and a new strategic partnership with Cato Networks.

Founded in 2015, netQ supplies enterprise-grade IT networking and security for corporate, government and not-for-profit organisations across the country.

CEO Neille Bonner joined the company six months ago, tasked with building on the strong organic growth the company has seen since its inception.

Bonner is looking to build netQ’s brand profile, saying this is the next area to tackle in order to drive growth.

“What we haven’t been particularly good at is telling people who we are and what we do,” he said.

Starting with three employees, netQ now has 20 staff, and is looking to expand into software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud-based networking markets.

Bonner also shared the company is in active discussions about where to next establish a footprint outside of Auckland in the next 12 months.

Recognising the current market challenges of adapting to the hybrid workforce, alongside heightened cybersecurity threats, netQ is positioning to offer solutions for the increasing convergence of networking and security.

“What we’re wanting to do is offer our customers the ability to consume cloud-based services in a very simple and easy to provision manner,” Bonner said.

“We’re trying to introduce new services that meet the needs of security requirements, meet the needs of a remote and hybrid workforce, procurement or supply chain challenges across the world and deliver outcomes that solve all of those problems.”

Solidifying this growth, secure access service edge (SASE) platform vendor Cato Network has appointed netQ as a strategic partner for large customers in New Zealand.

“Organisations are now in a constant programme of digital transformation," said Bonner. "Central to this is enabling access from anywhere at any time to both private and public applications securely."

SASE is the architecture of the future, Bonner claimed, and would ensure netQ customers had a clear roadmap to ensure great and secure connectivity.

NetQ had evaluated dozens of hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions in the network security and ransomware markets, he said, and believed Cato Networks had the most "comprehensive and visionary" approaches to helping customers achieve whole of business security.

'We believe that the unique approach that Cato Networks brings to the SASE market will help our clients become more efficient and agile in addressing critical business initiatives and threats to their operations with simplicity," Bonner said.

Michael Fullbrook, Australia and New Zealand channel leader of Cato Networks, said to be successful in meeting customers' demands, a partner must have a very deep reservoir of security skills on their team and be committed to maintaining the best staff and knowledge.

"We believe netQ is an ideal partner to help our New Zealand enterprise and public sector customers deploy our solutions and advance their digital transformation initiatives in a highly secure manner,” he said.

Through its participation in the Cato Partner program, netQ will offer the full suite of Cato Networks solutions, including advanced services such as level one technical support, professional services, co-branding, joint marketing and have access to Cato’s free professional training programmes.

Cato maintains a global private backbone of over 75 points of presence (PoPs) worldwide, with PoPs in Auckland and across Australia.

With additional reporting from Rob O'Neill.

