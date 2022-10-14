Three Waters: US-based Infor selected for IT platform 'discovery' phase

Initial estimates for the cost of Three Waters IT platforms were up to $500 million.

Watercare's Mangere water treatment plant. Credit: Auckland Council

The Department of Internal Affairs is pushing on with preparations for the government's Three Waters reforms, including selecting a software platform.

The incumbent software provider at Auckland-based Watercare, US-based Infor, has been selected for a six week discovery process after a closed tender.

While the value of the tender was only $349,000, it is the key a stream of work to deliver enterprise software for the four regional water authorities proposed by the government's controversial reforms.

The closed tender was initiated after what the department described as a "detailed markets analysis exercise".

"This discovery exercise is important to determine the suitability of the solution prior to entering into the next significant contracting phase," a notice of the award on the government tenders website said.

"This is one of a number of discrete contracts we’ve let as part of our ongoing procurement process to select a supplier to provide the systems of record for the four new water services entities," a spokesperson for DIA's National Transition Unit told Reseller News yesterday.

"This work is an important stage in the development of an Implementation business case which will be considered by cabinet later this year.

"There is nothing to announce until after cabinet considers the implementation business case ... that we are currently in the process of developing."

Credit: IDG

This business case for the platforms, which were initially costed at up to $500 million, was expected in November.

As reported in July, Infor is one of several software platforms used by the major existing water utilities around New Zealand.

While it was not known which vendors were invited to participate in the closed tender for discovery, TechnologyOne is the incumbent at Wellington Water, SAP at Christchurch City Council and Civica at Hamilton City Council.

Infor reported NZ sales of $46.9 million in the year to the end of December 2021, up from $33.9 million in 2020. Known live projects include Alliance Group, Waikato Regional Council and Northland Regional Council.