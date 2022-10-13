Vector Technology Services inks IoT-focused MSSP deal with Claroty

Claroty signs up its first managed security service provider partner in New Zealand.

Aaron McKeown (Vector) Credit: Supplied

Vector Technology Solutions has entered a managed security services partnership with Claroty, a security provider for cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments.

The partnership, a first-of-its-kind for New Zealand, will enable VTS to offer New York-based Claroty’s entire range of cybersecurity products and services across the A/NZ region, helping organisations combat advanced cyber security threats.

The agreement makes VTS the first Claroty managed security service provider (MSSP) partner in New Zealand, offering managed operational technology security, visibility, vulnerability management and anomaly detection.

VTS, which was formed last year and owned by Auckland-based energy distributor Vector, will initially focus its efforts on New Zealand’s energy sector, however, the company was aiming to expand services to other sectors across A/NZ in the near future.



“Our expertise combined with Claroty’s software will give critical infrastructure providers deep visibility into their industrial environments, comprehensive security controls, and actionable insights that allow them to better assess and improve their security posture," said Aaron McKeown, chief information security officer at Vector.

"Together, we will enable these essential service providers to detect and respond to cyber threats more quickly and effectively than ever before.”

Claroty said its technology helped ensure cyber and operational resilience by minimising the risks to availability, integrity, and safety introduced by the "extended internet of things", a cyber-physical web of greenfield and legacy assets underpinning critical infrastructure operations.



Jason Payne, head of A/NZ channels and alliances at Claroty, said the agreement would support the company's goal of expanding its presence in New Zealand, especially in the energy sector, as operators of critical infrastructure faced growing threats.

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the acceleration of digital transformation and remote access across all critical infrastructure sectors has compressed years of industrial change into months, leading to significantly heightened cyber risk," Payne said.

VTS general manager commercial Tersia Eaton said the partnership was timely and would assist New Zealand enterprises to counter an ever-growing number of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

According to New Zealand’s National Cyber Security Centre, incidents affecting nationally significant organisations in 2020-2021 increased by 15 per cent year on year. Similarly, the Australian Cyber Security Centre noted an increase of cybercrime reports by nearly 13 per cent, with one quarter of all reports affecting critical infrastructure organisations.