Company-X provides technical due diligence for Āhau

David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes (Company X) Credit: Supplied

Company-X has assisted Āhau, a genealogical database and social media platform for Māori communities, in preparing for the next stage of its growth.

To develop the next phase of its product and expand the data platform’s audience, both locally in Aotearoa and overseas, Āhau sought funding from the government agency Callaghan Innovation.

Needing broad technical help with its development plan for the grant, Āhau approached Company-X for help with a plan for “strategically designing future innovation,” said Ben Tairea, Āhau Kaiwhakahaere (chief executive).

Ben Judge, Company-X senior consultant, added “they knew there were capability gaps they needed to address to complete the grant application. Having access to people who could fill those holes was a necessity."

Before helping Āhau with forward planning, Company-X looked at Āhau’s technical foundations and completed technical due diligence, as well as recommending the need to highlight Āhau’s areas of technical risk.

“What we got from Company-X was that before they could help design a project that was going to fit our company, they needed to better understand how we operate and where the areas are that we need to resource a little bit more,” Tairea said.

“That was where this idea behind doing a tech due diligence review came from.

“They asked some awesome questions, some things that we hadn't realised we were doing that we were already doing and a bunch of stuff that we hadn't been doing that we realised we should be doing.”

The review started with a high-level consultation between Company-X and Āhau’s leadership and technical teams, including Āhau spending a day filling out a questionnaire, followed by an interview digging deeper into those answers to uncover blind spots.

“We wanted to ensure Āhau had every opportunity to get the most value out of our analysis and that would only come with valuable information from them,” Judge said.

One of the key weaknesses uncovered by Company-X’s qualitative analysis was Āhau’s ability to provide user support for the product it had built.

This insight will help Āhau to complete a holistic grant application and inform the future path for Āhau and its products.

Āhau’s digitisation of cultural assets aims to capture, preserve and share stories of Māori whanau (family), whakapapa (genealogy) and histories.

“We were seeing a lot of that information and that activity being lost because our communities are now living in different cities and countries,” Tairea said.

“What is important now is capturing our stories, because it is an oral tradition held by our elders and with every elder that passes, we lose a part of that. Our focus was to transition the cultural practice of sitting around and telling stories whenever we are together to telling stories into the digital space.”

Company-X's work with Āhau comes months after it took its text-to-voice technology global as the software-as-a-service platform Voxcoda in April.