Menu
Ackama recruits Jamie Baddeley as New Zealand general manager

Ackama recruits Jamie Baddeley as New Zealand general manager

Ackama is a specialist in cloud platforms, open-source software and end-user design.​

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jamie Baddeley (Ackama)

Jamie Baddeley (Ackama)

Credit: Supplied

Social good technology company Ackama has appointed Jamie Baddeley as its general manager for New Zealand.

Ackama CEO Breccan McLeod-Lundy said Baddeley had a demonstrated history of commitment to innovation and socially-focused technology and would build on Ackama’s established record of delivering significant platform changes and enabling agencies to thrive in complex digital environments.

“Jamie is an experienced leader with an aligned focus on quality in delivery, technology capability, staff culture and a commitment to social impact,” Breccan McLeod-Lundy said.

Baddeley has over 30 years experience in the telecommunications, internet, information technology and energy sectors. Formerly managing director of Axos Systems, he has also held technology leadership roles such as president of InternetNZ, trustee of the NZ Network Operators Group and president of the ISP Association of NZ.

In July this year Baddeley was made a fellow of InternetNZ in recognition of his 15 years of service. During his tenure as president from 2014 until 2021, Baddeley oversaw InternetNZ’s response to the Christchurch terrorist attack, a significant increase in community funding initiatives as well as an advancement of organisational, cultural, technical and policy objectives.

“Over the last decade or more Ackama has demonstrated the strength of its convictions by consistently using technology for good purposes," he said. "I’m so happy to join Ackama at this time to help with our shared ambitions of continuing to do that, but at a much greater scale and impact."

Ackama is a specialist in cloud platforms, open-source software and end-user design.

Until it bought Melbourne-based companies Squareweave and Plot Digital in 2018, the firm was known as Rabid Technologies. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Ackama merged with Wellington-based Midas Infomedia in a non-cash transaction. 

Ackama has worked on technology projects such as the NZX's emissions trading scheme and with organisations including Australia's Alcohol and Drug Foundation, New Zealand Sign Language Dictionary, Yarra Valley Water and Victoria's Public Sector Commission.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags open sourceESGInternet NZAckamaCloud

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 