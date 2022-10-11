Hyland appoints former UiPath director as channel head

Comes into the role with 25 years of IT experience.

Craig Kermond (Hyland) Credit: Hyland

Enterprise content management (ECM) company Hyland has appointed former UiPath director Craig Kermond as its channel head for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



In the newly-created role of channel lead, Kermond will be responsible for new and existing partner relations in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, as well as focusing on increasing the volume of sales generated through the channel.

His most recent role at UiPath was southern and New Zealand partner and global systems integrator director, a position he held for over two years.

He comes into the role with 25 years of IT experience, with four of these spent as a channel manager at Akamai Technologies for four years. Other companies he worked for over the years include Cisco, Optus and AAPT.

“Craig’s role is to expand and develop new and existing partnerships across the region and drive further into new markets with Hyland’s expanded portfolio, which now includes Alfresco, Nuxeo and Another Monday,” said Hyland Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) country manager Jamie Atherton. “We have more to offer than ever and now have a dedicated resource to expand our presence in the channel.”

Kermond said that moving forward, he will be looking to bolster Hyland’s partner base.

“I’m very excited with the opportunity that lies ahead in leading the partner ecosystem for Hyland in APAC. Just a few weeks in and I have met many amazing, capable and committed partners who do a great job adding value to our customers’ businesses,” he said.

“What has become evident though, is that this is the tip of the iceberg. Thanks to the acquisitions that Hyland has made to broaden our platform and capabilities as well as the multiple, mutually beneficial tech alliances that have been formed, I see big things ahead.”