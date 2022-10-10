Ingram Micro NZ trio completes distributor's Advanced Solutions team

Jamie Hall (Ingram Micro NZ) Credit: Supplied

Ingram Micro NZ has promoted three current employees to complete its Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) and support transformation in six technology areas.

ASG specialises in helping partners and their customers scope and deliver complex enterprise-class technology solutions in a simple and understandable way.

Ingram Micro has tapped into its own talent pool and promoted HPE product manager Sejal Shah to lead the x86 server and storage category, bringing hybrid cloud, server and storage channel experience to the role.



Shah will also be helping lead the launch of a new online solutions team for A/NZ giving partners greater access to scoping and pre-sales support. The team will have a dedicated hotline and will officially launch for partners in the coming months.

Newly promoted business unit manager Krita Karani will help partners drive growth in unified communications and collaboration by bringing packaged partner and end user training and solution focused conversations to the table.

“With Microsoft Teams Room solutions in high demand, packaged training will be key to wide user adoption and productive workplace experiences," Karani said.

Carl Sullivan is also returning to lead the enterprise software category and will also assist in leading partner awareness and enablement for robotic process automation (RPA).

Ingram Micro itself uses RPA to streamline processes and automate tasks. With this internal experience, Sullivan will lead an end-to-end partner programme to support partners looking to invest in the fast growing segment.

“It was important for us to look for the right people within our business and provide them with career growth opportunities in their next role," said ASG general manager Jamie Hall.

We are excited to have our diverse leaders bring new ideas, solutions and energy to drive success for our partners and their end users.

The ASG practice is structured around the five key areas of technology that enable and support transformation and IT innovation. These are: networking and IT; cybersecurity; unified communications, collaboration and Pro AV; enterprise software and power; servers and storage; and data and artificial intelligence.