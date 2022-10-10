Dicker Data extends A/NZ deal with Nvidia

Sudarshan Ramachandran (NVIDIA) Credit: Supplied

Dicker Data has extended an existing collaboration with Nvidia Solutions to encompass additional products in its portfolio for the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Initially appointed as a distributor in March 2021 for its Mellanox networking portfolio, the deal has grown to expand Nvidia technology offerings in the region and includes a dedicated team of Dicker Data employees working on Nvidia products.

Effective immediately, Dicker Data will distribute Nividia DGX systems to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for large enterprises and government, Nvidia vGPU (virtual GPU) solutions for graphics-rich virtual desktops and workstations, Nvidia AI Enterprise software for data science and AI, and Nvidia enterprise GPUs to accelerate AI, high-performance computing, data science and graphics.

Dicker Data joins as the second distributor in the A/NZ region for Nvidia DGX, vGPU and enterprise GPUs. It will continue to distribute both its networking and GeForce products.

“AI is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of business strategy for companies that are working to reshape their industries and markets,” said Sudarshan Ramachandran, country manager of enterprise A/NZ at Nvidia.

“Now, enterprises across Australia and New Zealand will have access to the expert support of the Dicker Data team as they build solutions to power AI innovation in the region with Nvidia DGX systems and Nvidia AI Enterprise.”



