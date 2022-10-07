Northland Regional Council completes first phase of Infor rollout on time and budget

Rollout described as the most significant digital project NRC had rolled out in the past decade.

Credit: Rob O'Neill

Northland Regional Council is on time and budget in its multi-year rollout of new, cloud-based enterprise software from Infor.

The Enterprise Project, or "Enterprise" for short, was initiated in response to changes in legislation that increased council’s obligations around environmental work, information management, health and safety and data management.

The council's 2022 annual report describes the project as the most significant digital project it had rolled out in the past ten years.

Northland Regional Council benefited from some of the work previously done by Wellington Regional Council, which replaced software from SAP with Technology One, and at Waikato Regional Council, where project costs have doubled as deployment was delayed during the pandemic.

NRC's core system replacement project was budgeted to cost $9.3 million over ten years.



Infor was selected in July 2021, subject to funding, because it provided the best functional fit against requirements, a modern cloud technology solution and presented the ability to establish a long-term strategic relationship, the council said.

High-level functional areas covered by the project are financials including budgeting, procurement and supply chain, human capital management and asset management, along with a user adoption platform and business intelligence and analytics.

"The enterprise IT system project will enable council to build improved capability through the provision of standard, efficient business processes and access to integrated, timely and accurate information when and where required through the use of modern integrated IT systems," a 2019 business case for the project explained.



Enterprise Project implementation started last October and is scheduled for completion around next May.