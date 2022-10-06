MBIE cuts reliance on partners with low-code/no-code immigration system

Credit: IDG

The Ministry of Business, Immigration and Employment is scoping opportunities to widen the use of Immigration NZ's new Microsoft platform.

The MBIE team hope to improve productivity across the whole organisation by managing workloads better through automation and smart technologies as well as the collaborative framework the new platform supports.



“Think of the current system as like Lego blocks," said Microsoft consulting team programme director Mark Anderson. "Now Immigration NZ can add new visa types themselves, without relying on a tech partner to do it for them.

Immigration NZ (INZ) scored a world-first in deploying its automated Dynamics 365 system in a multi-year, $62.4 million project that saw it book a $22 million depreciation expense to send the system's predecessor into early retirement.

It was replaced by a new visa processing system dubbed "advanced digital employer-led processing and targeting", or Adept, initiated to simplify immigration processes for employers and immigrants.

The system set a new standard for immigration departments around the world, said Emma Barrett, public sector director at Microsoft New Zealand,



“Adopting an automated Dynamics 365 solution is something no other country has done before, and there’s real potential for other immigration departments around the world to adopt the same approach,” she said.

Managing visa applications for hundreds of thousands of people and across more than 200 visa types every year is a colossal and specialist job. Taking an employer-led approach to developing the new system created an opportunity to make the process more efficient, faster and less stressful for both immigration officers and applicants.

Until the new system was deployed, the process remained highly paper-based with the side effect that it was hard to share knowledge and work across INZ offices and to service customers online.

“Some visa types had longer than ideal processing times,” said Annie Kim, manager of Adept operations at MBIE. “We wanted to improve the efficiency of processing and break the link between visa volumes and our capacity to process them. We also wanted to enable work to be shared more widely so we could reduce wait times and costs.”

Enter the Microsoft consulting team, led by Anderson, on a mission to give INZ the power to manage the system themselves, reducing the need to rely on a third party tech partner.

One of the key issues to be addressed was the existing case-based application process. INZ wanted the process to be activity-based, meaning the application might be shared with more than one person to manage uneven workloads across the organisation.

A standardised, digital platform was essential and Microsoft Dynamics 365' no-code/low-code platform provided the solution.

To speed up the application process, a digital self-service platform was created, running on dynamic forms. The new platform was designed to respond to customers with different questions depending on the answers they provided, making for a customised experience.

“Usually with a project of this nature, you’re aiming for one of two things – designing for highly complex requirements and personalisation, or designing for scale," Anderson said in a case study.

"It’s unusual to have a platform that needed to be so scalable and so flexible. So we worked closely with the Microsoft development team in Seattle, making sure the platform was designed to the highest standards.”

Indeed, one of the benefits of working with the consulting team was those connections with Microsoft’s product development experts.

Then the government announced it was launching a one-off resident visa category for migrants who had lived in New Zealand through the pandemic. High volumes of applications, more than 10 times any seen before, were expected in the first few days.

The platform also had to integrate with around twelve different external systems for behind the scenes cross-checking, Stephen Dunstan, general manager, enablement at INZ and the project's sponsor said.

"There’s always a trade-off about where you put that complexity." he said. "Do you put it on the platform, on the customer or the individual immigration officers? We chose to make the system more complex, to move the balance away from our people.”

Because Dynamics was flexible and with the backing of Microsoft's global team, the 2021 Resident Visa project took just five weeks to finish.

Given the launch date was fixed, the platform was performance tested for a month to ensure it could cope with 5000 applications an hour.

“While there were some initial connectivity issues which resulted in the system operating slower than anticipated, the Enhanced Immigration Online system handled it extremely well," Dunstan said.

Previously, INZ would only have been able to process around 1500 residence applications per month, but in July 2022 it processed 10,000.



"We’re continuing to process higher volumes, thanks to the platform and the additional people capability it’s provided us."

The system is also nurturing a collaborative environment across INZ's network, with multiple people collaborating on applications and tasks such as sending applications off for police or health checks are now fully automated.

“For the first time, INZ can see where each visa application is and how long it’s taken to process. It’s fantastic for reporting, something they’ve never had before,” Anderson said.