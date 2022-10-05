ANZCO moves to hybrid cloud with Datacom

Migrating from IaaS to hybrid cloud gives ANZCO more control, greater flexibility, and increased speeds.

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand beef and lamb exporter ANZCO, the country’s fifth largest exporter, has migrated to Datacom’s Cloud X hybrid platform.

ANZCO sells to over 80 different nations, employs more than three thousand people across six countries, and turns over around $1.7 billion annually.

The scale of the business makes data essential to keeping exports running smoothly. It captures and analyses data across all aspects of the company including monitoring and tracking exports, plant efficiency, and sustainability objectives.

Previously running its data center on an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) model since 2013, the ANZCO ICT team sought out a new solution to set them up for the future.

“We cut down the available offerings to three: a like-for-like offering from our incumbent provider; another infrastructure-as-a-service offering, and Datacom’s Cloud X,” said Iain Boyd, Head of ICT at ANZCO.

“Of the three, Cloud X was the best match for our requirement, while keeping the cost relatively neutral.”

Beginning the migration in June, the most immediate advantage was the increase in speed, coming from both the new platform and from the removal of a historic pain point for ANZCO.

“It’s removed a lot of back-and-forth. On the old platform, when we wanted a new server, we would have to ask the supplier to build it, which would take about 24 hours. Then they would hand it over to us and we would start to configure it. Now we can literally build a new server in a couple of clicks; it’s ready to go immediately,” Boyd said.

The second benefit is the increased control that ANZCO has with Cloud X through direct access to the platform, eliminating communication issues that often arose during outsourcing.

Operating a private cloud also provides increased visibility that can’t be matched on shared servers.

Boyd is happy with the partnership, saying “the Datacom team have been great. They pulled in the required resource from across Datacom to resolve any issues.

“Now it’s up to us to make sure we’re using 100% of its capability.”

For ANZCO, the next step is to find new ways to maximise the potential of Cloud X.

“We’re only now starting to get into the automation capability and longer-term that will give us even more gains,” said Boyd.

“We’re looking at Cloud X Edge, which would allow us to roll out the same solution at our processing and manufacturing sites, not just in the data centre. If we can scale that, it will create huge efficiencies right across the business.”