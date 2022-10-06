NetApp searches for new A/NZ MD

APAC VP Matthew Hurford will be taking charge of the local operations in the interim.

Credit: Dreamstime

NetApp is on the hunt for a new Australian and new Zealand (A/NZ) leader following the departure of Paul Crighton after three years in the top role.

While a new leader is being sought, Asia Pacific vice president and CTO Matthew Hurford will be taking charge of the local operations.

He will continue to be supported by Dhruv Dhumatkar who is driving local business operations and sales engagements; Jason Daniel who is spear-heading sales activities; and technology evangelist Wojtek Malewski to support customers in A/NZ.

Neville James will continue to direct NetApp’s partner ecosystem.

“NetApp has 21 years’ experience in the local market and is in a stronger position than ever before to support Australian businesses and government agencies with their data management strategies and their journey to the cloud,” a NetApp spokesperson said.

In an interview with ARN last month, James discussed the biggest challenge and opportunity for partners as it prepares for big changes within its partner ecosystem to meet customer demand for data-management solutions.