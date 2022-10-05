Spark shuffles commercial team, appoints new IoT and northern sales leads

Tony Agar's sales team will work with clients and partners from Northland to Palmerston North.

Tony Agar (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Spark has appointed former IoT lead Tony Agar to head group sales in the northern region with Michele Wong taking on his former role.

A fifteen year Spark veteran, Agar will lead Spark Business Group’s customer facing teams, working with clients and partners from Northland to Palmerston North.

In his time at Spark, Agar worked across and led a number of Spark teams, including commercial, pricing, strategy, sales, marketing and solutions.

As IoT lead he he grew the business from establishment to making a material contribution to Spark’s revenues. During his tenure, Spark also bought a cornerstone share in IoT specialist Adroit.

“Tony is super passionate about Spark and our clients," said customer director Grant McBeath. "Over the years he has proven his leadership and his solution orientation."

Agar always focused on his team and his leadership peers, and always strived to make a significant contribution to Spark's culture, McBeath said.

After 12 years with Spark, Wong will now lead the IoT business, which has been identified as a key future market for the company.

Most recently, she was acting product chapter area lead, heading around 100 product chapter members across product management, product end to end, product marketing and trusted product chapter domains.

In Agile-speak, a chapter is an group of people who have the same job role and are interested in the same topics.



Wong previously held roles in strategy, commercial and product innovation, and as acting GM of group strategy and product owner for IoT solutions where she led the development and implementation of the three-year plan for the IoT business.

“Her leadership experience in Spark’s IoT business, along with her success across such diverse functional areas demonstrates her versatility, curiosity and drive," said tribe lead for technology evolution Renee Mateparae.

Agar and Wong both started in their new roles on 1 October.

