Kordia lifts revenue after disposing of Australian contracting business

L-R: Dermot Conlon (SecOps executive GM), Shaun Rendell (Kordia) Credit: Supplied

State-owned broadcast, security and technology business Kordia Group has reported improved performance for the year ended 30 June 2022.

Revenue from continuing operations grew from $122.9 million to $131.4 million while pre-tax profit was largely flat at $13.2 million.

"The past 12 months have brought a renewed clarity and drive towards what we do best; keeping our customers secure and connected," Kordia's CEO Shaun Rendell and acting chair Sophie Haslem wrote in a joint report.

"Continuation and steady management of our core functions, combined with investment in areas where the market growth lies, has proved to be a successful strategy.

"We’ve been effective in capturing new business in high-demand areas such as cyber security and cloud, while maximising cross-sell opportunities within our existing base to leverage our full capabilities for our customers."

The results come after Kordia sold its Australian network contracting business, Kordia Solutions Australia (KSA), to Aussie giant Ventia to focus on improved profitability through delivering ICT services. Kordia recognised a $55 million impairment on that sale in 2021 and a further $11.1 million loss in 2022.

The Kordia Solutions sale price was not revealed initially but the 2022 accounts disclose it was sold for A$10 million effective of 31 October 2021.

Kordia has also been buying, picking up Auckland-based businesses, including managed services provider Base2 late in its 2021 financial year for $4.9 million and cyber security company SecOps at the beginning of FY2022 for $9.2 million.

Kordia's accounts show Base2 contributed revenue of $849,00 and profit of $82,000 to the group's 2021 result. If the acquisition had occurred at the beginning of the financial year, management estimated its consolidated contribution would have been $5.1 million while consolidated profit would have been $573,000.



The accounts also reveal SecOps contributed $5.4 million to Kordia's revenue for the full year and profit of $472,000.

Kordia also revealed a joint venture company in which the group has a 50 per cent interest entered into a significant multi-year design, build and operate public safety radio communication contract with a related Crown-owned entity, possibly Crown Infrastructure Partners or Police.

Group subsidiary Kordia Ltd is a guarantor of the joint venture company’s obligations under the contract.

On 25 August, Kordia Group's the board declared a final dividend of $2 million for the year.