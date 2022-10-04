Cyware enlists Orca Tech as A/NZ distie

​Orca Tech joins a group of security solution providers, MSSPs and systems integrators in Cyware's Technology Partner Program.

Kevin Vanhaelen (Cyware) Credit: Supplied

Cyber security software vendor Cyware has partnered with Australia and New Zealand cyber security solutions distributor Orca Tech.

Craig Ashwood, Orca Tech’s general manager A/NZ said the partnership with Cyware will enable them to deliver a suite of Cyber Fusion, threat intelligence, low-code security automation and Collective Defence solutions to help partners and MSSPs by improve their cybersecurity operations.

In 2021, Cyware expanded into the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region by opening an office in Singapore and appointing Gary Tate as VP of APJ sales.



Kevin Vanhaelen, head of A/NZ at Cyware added the two will help enterprises and MSSPs in the A/NZ region leverage quality, timely, and highly curated cyber threat intelligence that enriches proactive decision making, as well as real-time collaboration and communication capabilities.

“Cyware's next-gen SOC cyber fusion solutions, along with the reach of Orca Tech, will boost security integration, build threat response capabilities using low-code automation, and drive change through security collaboration at scale," Vanhaelen said.

Orca Tech has seen recent growth in its portfolio, expanding security offerings with SentinelOne for Australia in 2020, Zscaler for A/NZ in 2021, and Absolute Software earlier in 2022.